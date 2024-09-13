New Kia Carnival Bookings Open 16th Sep – Amount Rs 2 Lakh

The new-gen Kia Carnival and EV9 will be launched on October 3, 2024 – Along with the EV9 electric SUV

It is that time of the year that sets off the festive season starting with Onam leading onto even more festivities in the months ahead. It is also that time of the year when most new car launches take place. Kia India is at the fore with these new car releases and will be introducing a bevy of new launches, starting with the new-gen Carnival and EV9 on October 3, 2024 followed by the facelifted Carens and Syros over next few months.

New Kia Carnival Bookings Open

Ahead of launch, Kia has announced that the bookings for the new gen Carnival MPV will open on 16th Sep 2024. Booking will be accepted against a minimum payment of Rs 2 lakh at any authorized Kia India dealership or via the company website.

Kia Carnival MPV will sport a significant upgrade both in terms of its design and features over its earlier counterpart. It will closely resemble its international spec model in many aspects, offering multiple seating configurations and showcasing Kia’s contemporary design language.

Where the exterior design of the 2024 Kia Carnival is concerned, it will see a new grille design, vertically stacked LED headlamps with L shaped DRLs, revised bumper design at the front and rear and connected LED taillamps at the rear. It will also get 19 inch alloy wheels in a new design. Highlights will also include a wraparound rear spoiler and distinctive body cladding along the lower edges.

Where its interior makeup is concerned, though currently under wraps, speculations suggest that here too many changes will be seen. The new Kia Carnival MPV could come in with dual 12.3 inch screens for infotainment and digital display, wireless smartphone connectivity and wireless charger. It will also sport 14.6 inch screens for passengers in the 2nd row while features will also include headup display unit, digital IRVMs, dual sunroof, ventilated seating and ambient lighting.

Feature updates on the new Kia Carnival may also see a digital rear-view mirror, digital key with fingerprint recognition, along with multi-zone climate controls. In terms of safety, it could sport upto 8 airbags, 360 degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. As is also seen on its current counterpart, the new Carnival will also get seat belt reminder, roll over mitigation, cornering brake control and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

Powertrain and Transmission Options

Unlike the international spec Kia Carnival MPV that receives a host of engine options, the model in India will see no change either in its engine or transmission options. It will continue to draw power via a 2.2 liter diesel engine that offers 201 hp power and 440 Nm torque, paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission.

Considering the fact that the new Kia Carnival will initially be coming in as a CBU, the prices will be significantly higher in view of higher taxes and levies. The base variant could start from around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4th generation Kia Carnival will face up to little competition in its class in Indian markets save for the Toyota Vellfire, which commands a considerably higher price starting from Rs 1.22 crores (ex-showroom).