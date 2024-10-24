New Kia Carnival Delivery Starts – Suresh Raina First Owner

First Kia Carnival Delivered in India: Suresh Raina Becomes Proud Owner of the Luxury MPV

Kia India has officially commenced deliveries of its all-new Kia Carnival, and the first lucky owner in India is none other than former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina. Jayanti Kia, an authorized Kia dealer based in Delhi/Noida, proudly handed over the keys to Raina’s Kia Carnival Limousine, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Kia’s premium MPV in India.

Suresh Raina’s New Carnival Limousine

The Kia Carnival has long been celebrated for its luxury, comfort, and spaciousness, and the latest iteration is no exception. Priced from Rs 63.9 lakh, it offers an unmatched VIP experience for those looking for a truly premium ride. This latest model is significantly upgraded, both in terms of features and design, compared to its predecessor. It retains its position as the go-to vehicle for those who prioritize rear-seat comfort and luxury.

Raina’s Carnival Limousine comes equipped with top-of-the-line features that include plush captain seats in the second row, complete with heating, ventilation, and multiple adjustment options, offering an unparalleled rear-seat experience. The dual electric sunroofs, powered sliding rear doors, and the expansive windows provide a sense of openness and airiness, enhancing comfort on every journey.

At the front, the Carnival boasts Kia’s signature black and chrome ‘tiger-nose’ grille, flanked by intelligent ‘Ice Cube’ LED projector headlamps and stylish Starmap Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Its SUV-like proportions, combined with 18-inch alloy wheels, give it a commanding road presence.

Under the hood, the new Carnival is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its smooth and composed driving dynamics, along with the confidence-inspiring braking performance thanks to disc brakes on all four corners, make it ideal for both city commutes and highway cruising.

Kia Congratulates Raina

Congratulating Suresh Raina on his new purchase, Jayanti Kia expressed their gratitude, stating, “We are proud to deliver the first Kia Carnival to the Indian cricketer. Thank you for placing your trust in us for your car purchase.” The Kia Carnival’s start of delivery is expected to draw significant attention from customers who are looking for an upgrade to a luxurious MPV, especially considering the extensive premium features on offer.

With the first delivery now complete, Kia India is gearing up to fulfill more orders in the coming days. Despite its higher price point, customer interest remains strong, with nearly 3,000 bookings. The all-new Kia Carnival is set to reshape the luxury MPV market in India, offering features and comfort that cater to those who seek a premium, chauffeur-driven experience. With its mix of style, space, and technology, the Carnival is poised to remain an aspirational vehicle for many, including notable personalities like Suresh Raina.