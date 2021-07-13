New Kia Carnival Four Seat Variant Debuts – Offers Even More Luxury

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival has not been launched in India yet – It is expected to be launched next year

Providing comfort and luxury remains Carnival’s forte and now Kia has introduced a new range-topping model of the MPV amplifying these attributes. The new Limousine-Hi trim of the fourth generation Carnival has been launched in South Korea which gets a four-seat layout along with all the niceties offered in the luxury MPV.

Increased Cabin Space

At 5,115mm, the new Carnival can seat up to eleven people. The top-spec Limousine-Hi trim is even longer at 5,200 mm and makes for an ultra-luxurious experience with all the space and just four occupants. While space for driver and front passenger remains the same, the middle row gets two limousine-style captain seats without the third row.

In addition to this, it also features a high roof which signifies added luxury in terms of space offered. The escalated roof makes the MPV taller by 305mm with a height of 2045 mm. Kia has offered top-quality seat upholstery in the form of three-dimensional quilted Nappa leather to the rear limousine seats.

These seats are equipped with a ‘Premium Relaxation Seat’ function that allows distribution of loads to hips and back and helps relax comfortably. In addition, the seats are offered with a dedicated leg rest and table.

Premium Features on offer

The rear-seat experience comes with more niceties such as pleater sun blinds, heated/cooled cup holders, a seat back-mounted air purifier as well as foot massagers. The raised roof also incorporates LED ambient lighting in addition to LED reading lamps for rear occupants. Entertainment of rear-seat passengers is taken care of by a 21.5-inch smart monitor mounted on that raised ceiling which can be controlled via a 7.0-inch integrated screen located between the two rear seats.

The rear seats can be positioned according to inputs on the 7-inch touchscreen display or through a smartphone. Other nifty features added are rear-seat smartphone wireless phone charging, cooled/heated storage unit in the armrest and a separate storage box. All these features are in addition to the gizmos offered in the top-spec trim of the regular carnival.

Tweaked Suspension Setup

Not only features but the suspension of the car has also been tuned in order to provide a more plush riding experience, especially for rear-seat occupants. The suspension setup has been stiffened and damping force of the shock absorber is optimized to offer a differentiated ride quality. The Hi-Limousine trim of Carnival rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Engine options on this ultra-luxurious trim of Carnival remain same. It is powered either by a 3.5-litre SmartStream V6 petrol engine or a 2.2-litre CRDi diesel unit. The former pumps out 290 hp and 355 Nm of peak torque while the latter licks out 199 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. Both units send power to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.