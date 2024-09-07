New Kia Carnival Limousine For India – First Launch Teaser Confirms Dual Sunroof

With its stately road presence, roomy interiors and advanced equipment, new Kia Carnival Limousine is set to redefine the luxury MPV segment in India

Kia will be launching the new Carnival Limousine on 3rd October. Initially, the new Carnival Limousine will be imported in India via the CBU route. Kia has plans to start local assembly at a later date. Launch price of new Kia Carnival Limousine is expected to be around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

New Kia Carnival Limousine – Styling and features

Based on overall look and feel, it is evident that the new Kia Carnival Limousine follows the design language used with Kia EV9. Some of the key highlights include a studded front grille, ice-cube lighting elements and L-shaped sleek LED DRLs.

Top variants will be getting large 19-inch alloy wheels, further enhancing the MPV’s powerful persona. New Kia Carnival Limousine has circular wheel arches, side cladding, shark fin antenna and functional roof rails. At the rear, the lighting elements have a profile similar to that at the front.

Dimensionally, the new Carnival Limousine is 5.15 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3.09 meters. The MPV is 1.77 meters tall and 2.26 meters wide. The massive size of the MPV not only boosts road presence, but also ensures optimal space for all passengers. New Kia Carnival Limousine has best in class cargo and passenger space. With power sliding rear doors, users can expect easy ingress and egress. Both 7-seat and 8-seat variants will be on offer.

New Kia Carnival Limousine – Interiors

One of the outstanding features is the dual sunroofs that will be available with the top variants. It ensures that even the last row passengers can enjoy the 360 views. Leather seats and leather wrapped parts ensure a sense of opulence. The seats have heating and ventilation functions, along with power adjustable options for both driver and front passenger. With sound absorbing windshield and window glass, users can expect a tranquil environment inside the MPV.

Tech pack includes dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument display. Other highlights include OTA updates, Bose premium sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, all row USB ports and Wi-Fi hotspot. The MPV has tri-zone automatic climate control, voice recognition, smart key and push button start.

Cocooned safety experience

A comprehensive range of safety features are available with the new Kia Carnival Limousine. There are front, side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags that ensure optimal protection. The MPV has vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rollover sensor, hill start assist control, downhill brake control and tyre pressure monitoring system. A wide range of ADAS features are also available with the new Kia Carnival Limousine.

Powertrain options

Across international markets, multiple powertrain options including a hybrid setup are available. For the Indian market, Kia is likely to offer the 2.2-litre diesel engine. It churns out 201 hp and 440 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.