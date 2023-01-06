New Kia Carnival, Sorento SUV Spied – Next To Seltos, Sonet, Carens

While new Carnival could be launched in India later this year, it’s not certain if Sorento will be available here soon

In just a few years, Kia has emerged as one of the popular SUV brands in the country. However, in comparison to its global portfolio, Kia has relatively fewer cars for India. Bestselling Kia cars in India include Sonet, Seltos and Carens.

Going forward, Kia will be expanding its portfolio across both ICE and EV segments. This is necessary for grabbing a larger share in PV segment. Towards that end, Kia will be unveiling multiple new products at 2023 Auto Expo. The list includes Kia Sorento, new Carnival and Kia EV9 Concept. Of these, the Sorento and new Carnival have been spied undisguised in India for the first time.

Kia Sorento Spied in India

This is not the first time Sorento is being unveiled in India. As may be recalled, the 3rd gen Sorento had made its debut at 2018 Auto Expo. This time, the 4th gen model will be unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo. This version of Sorento was launched in international markets in 2020. The latest spy shots show Kia Sorento in white colour option, parked next to other Kia cars like Seltos, Sonet, Carens as well as Carnival.

A mid-size 3-row SUV, Kia Sorento is 4,810 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,700 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. Assuming its launched today in India, Sorento will rival the likes of Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq. Sorento also has its Hyundai version in the form of Santa Fe. Both SUVs share the same platform, powertrains and other equipment. However, while Sorento is offered in 7-seat configuration, Hyundai Santa Fe is a 5-seater SUV.

Sorento’s unveil at 2023 Auto Expo is primarily aimed at gauging consumer interest in the SUV. It is unlikely to be launched here soon. Across global markets, Sorento has a total of 4 powertrain options. Th choices include a 1.6 litre turbo petrol-hybrid combo, a 1.6 litre plug-in hybrid, a 2.2 litre turbo diesel and a 2.5 litre turbo petrol non-hybrid.

New Kia Carnival Spied in India

New Kia Carnival gets a sportier makeover with studded grille in chrome finish, sleek headlamps with LED DRLs, sculpted bonnet and refined bumper section. Side profile has also been updated with more prominent character lines and new set of alloy wheels. As compared to the model currently on sale in India, design aesthetics of new Carnival are more in line with that of an SUV.

Some of the key features on the inside include 12.3-inch dual panoramic displays with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose 12-speaker premium audio system with dedicated external amplifier, passenger view with night vision, intercom system to communicate with 2nd and 3rd row passengers, heated and ventilated leather seats, dual power sunroof and dual-screen rear-seat entertainment with device mirroring feature.

ADAS features are also available with new Carnival. It includes blind-spot view monitor, blind-spot assistance, highway drive assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, safe exit assist, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance and parking collision avoidance assist.

In international markets, Kia Carnival is offered with a 2.2 litre turbo diesel and a 3.5-litre petrol motor. In India, only the 2.2-litre diesel option is available. It churns out 200 PS and 440 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission.