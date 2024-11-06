New Kia Compact SUV For India – First Official Teasers Out Before Launch

Kia India Unveils Design Sketches of Upcoming Compact SUV under Kia 2.0 Strategy

Kia India has officially shared design sketches of its upcoming compact SUV, the first model under its evolved “Kia 2.0” transformation strategy, which emphasizes advancements in design, technology, space, and safety. This new model, likely to be named the Kia Clavis or Kia Syros, promises to set new standards in the compact SUV segment with a unique combination of futuristic aesthetics and advanced features. Inspired by models like the EV9 and Carnival Limousine, Kia’s latest SUV aims to redefine the compact SUV experience for Indian customers.

Design 2.0: A New Species of SUV

The new SUV’s design sketches reflect Kia’s evolved Design 2.0 philosophy, blending bold aesthetics with practical functionality. Kia’s focus on creating “a new species of SUV” is evident, with an emphasis on a modern, premium look. The design sketches showcase a robust yet refined exterior, with design elements such as a distinctive tiger nose grille, LED lighting, and aerodynamic contours that elevate the SUV’s presence.

Kia’s Design 2.0 inspiration from the EV9 and Carnival Limousine introduces a luxurious yet practical look that aligns with contemporary mobility needs. From its sleek silhouette to intricate detailing, this new SUV aims to deliver a dynamic look that is both stylish and functional.

On this release, Mr. Gwanggu Lee MD & CEO Kia India, said “The all-new Kia 2.0 SUV embodies our perennial commitment to break conventions with innovation, design excellence, and customer-centricity with our products. This SUV has been indigenously designed grounds up with inspiration from unrealized needs of Indian customers. It has a unique, progressive SUV design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore. This SUV is designed to delight customers with its segment-first features, exceptional performance, and unparalleled comfort. We are confident that it will resonate with discerning Indian buyers who demand the best.”

Lounge-Style Interiors with Cutting-Edge Tech

Kia has focused on offering a unique, lounge-style cabin for the new SUV, with a spacious, ultra-comfortable layout designed for premium comfort. The interiors are likely to feature a futuristic layout with high-tech features, such as a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system inspired by Kia’s higher-end models. The cabin is expected to include premium touches like leatherette upholstery, powered and ventilated seats, climate control, and a Bose audio system, although specific features may vary by variant.

Enhanced Tech and Safety

Emphasizing advanced technology, the new SUV is expected to feature a suite of cutting-edge capabilities, including connected car technology, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The vehicle is set to be equipped with up to six airbags, rear disc brakes, and other safety enhancements, positioning it as one of the safest options in the compact SUV segment. The new model will draw inspiration from Kia’s premium models, integrating high-end tech advancements to meet the growing expectations of Indian consumers who seek both functionality and style in their vehicles.

ICE and EV Powertrain Options

Built on an all-new platform that supports both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains, the Kia Clavis/Syros will offer multiple engine options. While the petrol variant will launch first, an electric version is anticipated first, and an ICE variant could also be introduced later. For the ICE model, the 1.2-liter NA petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options is expected, while the EV variant could provide a range of over 350 kms, similar to the Hyundai Inster EV.