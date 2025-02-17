New Kia EV4 Debuts in Hatchback and Sedan Format

The South Korean automaker has been keen on celebrating its 2nd instalment of EV Day on 27th February in Tarragona, Spain. The company teased production-spec versions of EV4 and PV5 along with EV2 Concept. Now, we get to see the official reveal of EV4 in both Sedan and Hatchback variations ahead of the global premiere. Let’s take a look.

New Kia EV4 Debuts

Towards the end of CY2023, Kia showcased the concept versions of EV4 electric crossover. This is a new take on crossover genre and showcases the next stage of Kia’s “Opposites United” design language. This design philosophy aims to blend sharp lines with bold and technical details.

Ahead of the EV Day celebrations on 27th February, Kia has now revealed the design of EV4 in both sedan and hatchback versions. According to Kia, EV4 has been designed for lifestyle-focused buyers who are eager to explore. With this innovative silhouette, Kia EV4 aims to achieve a distinction in an otherwise mundane segment.

With this new design Kia EV4 hatchback and sedan models get a striking front design bearing Kia’s new EV Tiger face. There’s vertically oriented lighting elements complemented by Star Map lighting signature. The low-set bonnet and long-tail design on Kia EV4 sedan are eye-catching and demonstrate a sporty stance.

Kia EV4 sedan gets a nice-looking two-piece rear spoiler and the vertical LED tail light signature signifies its width. The 19-inch alloy wheels get geometric design patterns too. Kia EV4 hatchback brings a flavour of its own with sharp lines, wide tail lights, sloping rear window, upright C Pillar and more. Only the GT-Line gets triangular wheel design and wing-shaped front and rear bumpers.

Statement from Kia

“The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both sedan and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“Offering a fresh take on the sedan, the EV4 sedan features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation.”