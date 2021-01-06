New Kia Logo To Feature On All Their Cars – Including Seltos, Sonet

The new Kia logo is just the beginning of a transformation that will involve nearly all facets of the brand’s business

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia has revealed a new logo and brand slogan as it gears itself for a transformation. The South Korean automaker’s new brand purpose and strategy will be announced on January 15. We expect a huge shift in focus towards electric vehicles.

New Kia logo

The new Kia logo has a completely different appeal compared to the rather simple one which has been in existence. The company says that the new logo features symmetry, rhythm and rising elements which embody the brand’s confidence and commitment towards customers.

The company hints at revamping nearly all facets of its business moving forward, and this makes the new logo a significant development. The logo is designed to resemble a handwritten signature with rising elements signifying the brand’s ambition to establish a leadership in the global mobility industry.

Speaking about the new logo, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia stated that it represents the brand’s desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for its employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry. The logo unveiling ceremony with pyrotechnic display in Incheon involved 303 pyrodrones. The event sent a Guinness World Record for “Most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously”.

Kia’s new brand purpose

The company also revealed its global brand slogan “Movement that inspires“. More details on the company’s long term strategy will be revealed during the Kia brand showcase event that is set to be held on 15th of January.

The long term plans are expected to be further developments of the company’s Plas-S business strategy which was announced last year. Key elements include increasing the focus on electric vehicles, introducing a variety of mobility services which are flexible to meet the needs of local markets and individual tastes.

Kia in India

Kia is relatively a new automaker in India but has managed to quickly establish itself as one of the front runners, thanks to the Seltos SUV. The Sonet has taken the brand’s burgeoning Indian operations to the next level.

With Indian automotive sector showing sings of an EV revolution in the medium term, Kia’s new brand purpose and transformation would be of significance to our market in the coming years. Kia is expected to churn out a range of electric crossovers across the price and size spectrum, and a good number of them should be making it to our shores eventually.

With domestic and export operations going on in full swing, it is only a matter of time before the company’s Anantapur facility attains saturation and warrants additional investment. Kia has hinted that it will expand the existing infrastructure before thinking about a new plant.