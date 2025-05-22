New Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue Spied Together In Same Convoy

Hyundai and Kia have been expanding their SUV lineup and at the same time, consolidating their portfolio to hit the rivals harder. In that regard, Hyundai is working on a new Venue and Kia on a new Seltos. Both these SUVs have been tested together as part of the same convoy and both test mules don the same MH12 temporary registration plates. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue

Both Next-Gen Kia Seltos and Next-Gen Hyundai Venue have been spied with MH12 Pune temporary red registration plates. This could indicate that both these vehicles will be manufactured at Hyundai’s new plant in Pune, which is set to commence operations in FY26. The Pune plant is Hyundai’s third manufacturing facility in India.

Or, the speculated Hybrid powertrain with Next-Gen Kia Seltos might be under development at Hyundai’s Pune plant. It is common knowledge Kia does procure some of its powertrains from Hyundai. Where Next-Gen Venue is concerned, it is likely to be among the first vehicles to be manufactured at Hyundai’s new Pune plant.

New Seltos

With the recent spy shots, we can see the new design direction that Kia is taking with the new Seltos. While the current model is vastly a reflection of its predecessor, Next-Gen Seltos aims to be a lot different with a completely new design language. These spy shots show a slightly boxier approach with front fascia too.

One could say that the Opposites United design language on new Seltos seems to be inspired by Telluride SUV. The lighting elements seen with new Seltos are split into two groups. One is the rectangular headlight with integrated DRL elements along with another DRL element vertically oriented and positioned slightly away from headlight units.

At the rear, we can see connected LED tail lights that are slightly thicker than what we saw in Carens Clavis and is slightly larger too. It also gets new wheels. On the inside, we can similar elements as Syros and Carens Clavis with a ton of features and creature comforts.

New Venue

There have been multiple test mule sightings of upcoming Hyundai Venue in both India and in a few global markets. Almost all of these test mules used fabric camouflage which better conceal the vehicle’s design. The recent spy shots coming from India show test mules with wrapped camouflage that give away the lighting elements and most of its design highlights.

We can see an evolved design language on upcoming Venue that first originated from Exter. A similar design was seen in Creta N Line and now, we can see it on 2nd Gen Venue. We can see a neatly laid-out front grill that ends extending downwards like in Exter. Vertically arranged LED headlights are present and new Venue features a radar module at the front hinting at Level-2 ADAS.

LED DRL signature is large and expansive. It may be of connected design and towards the end, it extends downwards into an interesting pattern. Other notable exterior highlights include a new alloy wheel design, roof rails and connected LED tail lights. Interiors could not be seen in these spy shots.

