New Kia Seltos ARAI Mileage Figures Revealed – Up To 19.4 Km/l

Kia Seltos has been one of the most popular premium C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV space. The latest version of this SUV was launched early this year in January and the official ARAI certified mileage figures have been revealed now. These numbers are slightly lower than the numbers from its previous generation model. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Seltos ARAI Mileage

ARAI certified mileage figures have been one of the deciding factors for many car buyers in the country. Same is the case with C SUVs too, a segment where Kia Seltos is a popular offering. The company launched the 2nd generation Seltos in January 2026 and it is the longest in segment and has a big car appeal now.

New Seltos is heavier than its predecessor and the just-revealed mileage figures are slightly lower than old Seltos’. Diesel continues to be the star of new Seltos’ mileage figures with Diesel MT variants promising up to 19.4 km/l, followed by 17.8 km/l with Diesel AT variants. Seltos is among the few remaining Diesel C SUVs in the country.

Bulk of Kia Seltos sales come from NA Petrol engine variants and this engine gets two gearbox options – MT and iVT (CVT). Both gearbox options with this 1.5L NA Petrol engine promise the same fuel efficiency figure of 16.5 km/l.

The third engine option with new Kia Seltos is a 1.5L Turbo Petrol unit, which is offered with two automatic, iMT and a DCT, gearbox options. One would think iMT would be more efficient as it is a simpler automated manual gearbox. However, that is not the case. New Kia Seltos Turbo DCT is more efficient, rated at 17.5 km/l, while Turbo iMT is rated at 15.6 km/l.

A Global SUV, Hybrid Incoming

2nd Gen Kia Seltos is now a global SUV, sold in markets like India, South Korea and USA and soon set to launch in Europe too. Recently, Kia showcased Seltos Hybrid at New York Auto Show and it is set to make a big splash in the C SUV segment. Seltos Hybrid will make its way to Indian market too, some time in 2027.

The 30-inch Trinity Display comprising of a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 5-inch climate control display, a multitude of physical buttons, logically laid-out interiors, enhanced Kia Connect telematics with sophisticated OTA updates, new Global K3 platform with longer wheelbase and refined aesthetics are notable highlights with new Kia Seltos.

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