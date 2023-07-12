New Kia Seltos Buyers Who Want Priority Delivery – Use These K-Codes

The K-Code Referral Program in Kia Seltos facelift booking will ensure priority delivery over bookings done without K-Code

Ever since its launch, Kia Seltos didn’t receive any major updates. Kia India is fixing that with a facelift that the company showcased recently. The new vehicle features a brand new fascia while retaining its overall silhouette. There are feature upgrades that position it at the top of its segment.

Bookings for this badass will commence from July 14th onwards. At the launch, the company had announced the “K-Code Referral Program”. Under this program, the South Korean brand wants to reward existing Kia owners who can generate a K-Code in their MyKia App. But what is this K-Code? How does it benefit? Let’s take a look.

Kia Seltos Facelift Booking – K-Code explained!

Existing Kia owners with MyKia App can generate a K-Code. One owner can generate one K-Code. This code can either be utilised by them to book a brand new Seltos 2.0. Or provide it to prospective Seltos 2.0 buyers that could benefit from Kia’s K-Code Referral Program. Read till the end if you want to get some K-Codes. You’re welcome.

Bookings done under K-Code Referral Program will qualify for priority delivery. Bookings will commence from 14th of July, 2023. Only the bookings done between 00:01 AM and 11:59 PM on July 14th with K-Codes, will qualify for K-Code Referral Program and priority delivery.

How to get a K-Code?

Prospective buyers can contact an existing Kia owner to generate their K-Code. Existing Kia owners will get their K-Code from either the official website or MyKia App after entering their details. Said K-Code has one time use, so keeping it a secret would be logical.

Once you’ve acquired a K-Code, use it to book Kia Seltos 2.0 on July 14th between 00:01 AM and 11:59 PM. Doing this will prioritise your booking above those that were done without a K-Code. This way, Kia India is trying to patronize its existing customers and make them feel better about their choice of car. Kia India has provided us with 10 K-Codes for our readers.

1. K-SL5YGUQ

2. K-H90496E

3. K-4EYHQXU

4. K-O6G0HU5

5. K-V15PIIW

6. K-YEKX6KG

7. K-UU8DT9T

8. K-9OS0WL6

9. K-27WCGGG

10. K-49UXB23

Upgrades with Seltos 2.0

Apart from the design changes, Kia Seltos facelift has evolved slightly in the right direction. It boasts new features like a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster as standard fitment, full suite of ADAS features and more performance from the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque on tap. All these updates make Kia Seltos 2.0 a good choice in the ever-growing compact SUV space. Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will join the already crowded party as well.