New Kia Seltos Debuts 10th Dec in Korea – Bigger, Smarter and Hybrid Ready

The global unveiling of the next-generation Kia Seltos will take place on December 10, 2025, in South Korea – reports Korean Car Blog. The all-new Seltos (codenamed SP3i) marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of Kia’s most successful SUVs globally. It will debut with a completely redesigned exterior, overhauled interiors, and new powertrain options — including a strong-hybrid variant for international markets.

A Global Debut for an SUV Born in India

The first-generation Kia Seltos made its world debut in India in 2019, and quickly became a cornerstone of Kia’s success story in the country. Six years later, the second-generation model will take the stage in Korea, setting the tone for Kia’s global SUV design direction before making its way to India in 2026.

Bolder Design, Larger Dimensions

Spy shots from Korea, India, and Europe have revealed that the new-gen Seltos will adopt a more upright, boxier design, inspired by larger Kia SUVs like the Telluride and Sportage. It will feature vertical LED DRL signatures, a connected LED light bar, and chunky bumpers, giving it a tougher, more premium stance.

The 2026 Seltos is also expected to be longer and wider than the current model, which should translate to improved interior space and comfort — a key factor in the growing midsize SUV segment. At the rear, the SUV will likely feature sharper LED tail-lamps, a new tailgate design, and refreshed alloy wheels.

Interior – Tech-Laden and Premium

Inside, the next-gen Seltos will introduce a completely new dashboard layout with upgraded materials, upholstery, and connected features. Expect a curved dual-screen setup similar to that of the new Hyundai Venue, featuring dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation.

The SUV is also expected to offer ADAS Level 2, 360-degree cameras, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a premium audio system, building on the already feature-rich package of the outgoing model.

Powertrain – Petrol, Diesel, and Hybrid Options

Kia will continue offering the 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines from the current lineup, though all powertrains are expected to be re-tuned for better efficiency and refinement.

The biggest highlight, however, is the introduction of a hybrid variant in international markets. This model could feature a 1.6L petrol engine paired with an electric motor — a setup similar to the Niro Hybrid — delivering around 141 hp and 265 Nm combined.

Additionally, India could see the introduction of a 7-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine, replacing the existing 6-speed AT — making it one of the most advanced diesel powertrains in the segment.

India Launch Timeline

India debut is expected to take place after the global premiere in Korea this December. Here, the SUV will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and upcoming models like the Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton.

With its bold new design, larger footprint, hybrid tech, and advanced safety features, the next-gen Seltos is poised to further strengthen Kia’s position in India’s fiercely competitive midsize SUV space.