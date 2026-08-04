New Kia Seltos Debuts In China – 27 Inch Screen, 1.5L Petrol Turbo 200 PS, 8AT

Kia has unveiled the new-generation Seltos for the Chinese market ahead of pre-bookings opening on August 13, 2026. Developed by Yueda Kia with several China-specific upgrades, the new Seltos SUV receives a larger body, completely redesigned interior, advanced connected technology and two petrol engine options. Kia says the new Seltos has started reaching dealerships across China.

Size Similar To Indian Seltos

China spec new Seltos measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a 2,690 mm wheelbase. It is similar in size to the new Seltos now on sale in India. Interestingly, India got the new Seltos earlier this year in Jan. Compared to its predecessor, new Seltos is 75 mm longer and 30 mm wider, while the wheelbase has increased by 60 mm.

At the front, the SUV gets a wide grille with vertical detailing, Kia’s Star-Map LED lighting signature and a prominent skid plate. Other highlights include flush-fitting door handles, silver body accents and geometrically styled alloy wheels.

The rear receives connected Star-Map LED tail lamps, a hidden rear wiper and a redesigned bumper. Kia will also offer an X-Line version with blacked-out badges, dark-finished alloy wheels, exclusive styling elements and additional colour options.

Chinese Seltos boot capacity stands at 483 litres, which is more than that of India-spec Seltos that offers 447 liters of boot space. Folding the second-row seats increases available storage to 1,454 litres. Kia has also added an adjustable boot floor, removable hooks and its Add Gear accessory mounting system.

China-Specific Seltos Gets 27-Inch Display

The biggest changes are visible inside. All variants will receive a 27-inch ultra-wide display powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295P automotive chipset. A separate 10-inch interactive screen is positioned ahead of the driver.

The system supports split-screen operation, Chinese navigation and entertainment applications, connected-car functions and Baidu’s Ernie AI model. Smartphone connectivity includes Apple CarPlay, Huawei HiCar and Carlink. Front co-passenger can also play video games with wireless controller, a feature similar to what we have seen in Tata Sierra here in India.

Other equipment includes an approximately one-square-metre panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 100W Type-C charging port, powered driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Engine start/stop and gear selector stalk behind steering wheel (like in the India-spec Syros EV), physical piano-style climate switches and multiple cabin storage spaces are also included. Level 2 ADAS brings features such as remote parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane-following assistance, blind-spot monitoring, safe-exit warning and a surround-view camera.

200 PS Turbo With 8-Speed Automatic

The new Seltos will be available with two petrol engines in China. The entry-level version uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, paired with an IVT. Claimed combined fuel consumption is 6.54 litres per 100 km (15.625 kmpl). This engine option is also on offer with the India-spec Seltos.

Higher variants get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 200 PS and 253 Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, replacing the dual-clutch transmission commonly offered with turbo-petrol SUVs in this segment. Four drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart – are offered, along with Snow, Mud and Sand traction modes. India-spec Seltos gets a 1.5 liter turbo unit mated to a DCT delivering 160 PS and 253 Nm.