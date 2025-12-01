New Kia Seltos First Official Teasers Out Ahead Of Launch

Kia has officially begun the countdown to one of its most important global launches — the all-new second-generation Kia Seltos. The company has shared the first teaser images across its social media channels, offering a glimpse of the SUV’s updated design ahead of its world premiere on December 10. These teasers confirm what recent spy shots have been suggesting for months: the 2026 Seltos is bigger, sharper, and more premium than the outgoing model.

Bolder Design Direction Confirmed

The teaser images highlight key styling elements such as the redesigned LED headlamps with Kia’s new signature light signatures, a more sculpted bonnet, and a cleaner, more upright body profile. The tail-lamp cluster gets a fresh geometric layout with a connected light bar, while the bumpers appear more muscular. Elements like the roof rails, squared-off wheel arches and new alloy designs hint at a stronger SUV stance.

While the teasers avoid a full reveal, they clearly affirm a more mature, global design language compared to the current generation. This aligns with spy shots from India and Korea that showed the new Seltos adopting flatter body panels, a boxier silhouette and revised detailing across the front and rear.

Expected Larger Dimensions and Roomier Cabin

As per the internal SP3i codename and development leaks, the next-gen Seltos is expected to grow in length and width. The present-gen Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width, and the updated model could exceed these numbers, translating to improved legroom and shoulder space.

Major upgrades are also expected inside the cabin. The 2026 Seltos is likely to adopt a refreshed dashboard layout, new upholstery and a more expansive feature set. One of the biggest changes could be the introduction of a curved twin-screen setup—similar to the newer Kia and Hyundai models—bringing dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and the digital cluster.

New Transmission & Hybrid Option Expected

Engine options for India will remain familiar, with the 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel continuing. However, a major update is expected in the form of a new 7-speed automatic transmission for the diesel, replacing the older 6AT.

Globally, the 2026 Seltos will also introduce a hybrid powertrain using a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing around 141 hp and 265 Nm. Whether this hybrid option comes to India remains to be seen, but Kia is monitoring the fast-growing segment.

Safety Upgrades Likely

Kia is also expected to enhance the ADAS suite on the new Seltos. The current model offers Level 2 ADAS features, and the facelift may bring improved sensors, updated software, and a broader feature set. Given the increasing emphasis on safety in the segment — especially with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq, and the upcoming Tata Sierra — Kia is likely to strengthen its safety offering further.

India Launch Timeline

While both global world and India premiere is set for December 10, the India launch is expected in early 2026. Test mules have already been spotted testing extensively across the country, indicating that localisation and pre-production validation are well underway. The new Seltos will continue to compete in one of India’s most competitive SUV segments — and these teasers confirm that Kia is preparing a significantly more advanced, more stylish and more premium SUV for its next chapter.