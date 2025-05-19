New Kia Seltos Front Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ has been growing in popularity as they are getting more widely accepted in both India and abroad. The latest iteration of this design language can be seen on upcoming 2nd Gen Kia Seltos, which has been spied testing multiple times. Latest spy shots come from India, showing its front fascia and associated elements. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Seltos Fascia Spied

It has been a known fact now that Kia is working on a New Gen Seltos or 2nd Gen Seltos. There have been multiple spy shots of this vehicle from India and abroad. All of these previous test mule sightings have had fabric camouflage on them to conceal the identity of this vehicle and its design elements.

For the first time, we are seeing a test mule with a wrap camouflage instead of a fabric one. This lends us some leeway to glance at what the company’s design direction has been. For starters, we can see a thunderbolt-like LED DRL signature at the extreme ends. This LED signature is vertical in nature, situated beside headlights and extending into the bonnet shut line and into its bumper.

Headlights seem to be rectangular in nature and has a DRL signature of its own. Actual headlight unit has three vertical LEDs, which could be a part of the overall DRL signature. We can see a large grill, which is slightly concave in nature. Below that, 2nd Gen Kia Seltos gets lower air intake with a centrally mounted radar module for ADAS.

New design

We can’t see any provisions for fog lights, which is likely to be omitted, a similar trend we saw with recently revealed Carens Clavis. Other notable changes are likely to be on the inside. We can expect the same 30-inch Trinity Display that is seen in Syros, AC-infotainment swap screen, front and rear ventilated seats, sliding and reclining rear seats and more.

Design changes might come in the form of the new Double D-Cut 2-spoke steering wheel with new colour schemes, a redesigned centre console and more. Powering this C-segment SUV will be the same trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel). There are speculations of a Hybrid engine in the future too.

Kia India has not confirmed a definitive launch date, but we might see it launch by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Considering the company’s strategy with sub 4m SUV space and C Segment premium MPVs, 2nd Gen Kia Seltos is likely to be sold alongside the current model as a more premium offering.