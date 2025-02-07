New Kia Seltos Headlight Design Spied Ahead Of Launch

Along with visual enhancements and new features, 2nd-gen Seltos could also get a petrol-hybrid powertrain

Kia is working on the next-gen Seltos, which has been spotted undergoing road tests both in its home market and in India. Latest spy shots reveal some interesting details about the new headlamps and DRLs. The quirky design has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Let’s dive in for a closer look.

2nd-gen Kia Seltos – Distinctive lighting profile

While the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, parts of the lighting setup are visible. Next-gen Seltos has vertically-oriented LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Multiple lighting stacks indicate the presence of sequential turn indicators. On the existing model, the sequential turn indicators are placed horizontally.

New Seltos also gets major updates to the grille and bumper section. It appears that Kia is focusing on reducing clutter, giving prominence to refinement over rugged aesthetics. The arched lower grille section can be seen in the spy shots. Side profile may not change much with the next-gen Seltos.

However, one can spot some updates such as the new design for the ORVMs and alloy wheels. At the rear, next-gen Kia Seltos gets connected tail lamps in a new format. It appears similar to the tail lamp setup used for Kia EV5. Next-gen Seltos is also expected to see improvements inside the cabin. A refreshed dashboard and more premium features could be offered.

Seltos is already well-equipped with features such as a dual-pane sunroof, leatherette seats, dual-zone automatic AC, front ventilated seats and BOSE premium sound system. Other highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless charger, AI voice recognition and air purification system. Seltos has a comprehensive range of safety features including ADAS Level-2 with 19 autonomous functions.

Possibility of petrol hybrid powertrain

It is speculated that the next-gen Seltos could get a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. This will be in addition to the existing engine options that will be carried forward. The new hybrid setup will comprise a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. With that configuration, this specific variant will have all-wheel drive capability.

It remains to be seen if the petrol-hybrid variant of Seltos will be limited to overseas markets or introduced in India as well. Considering that hybrids could capture a sizable market share in India in the coming years, Kia will surely be looking to explore the options. Earlier, Kia had hinted about the possibility of introducing hybrid models in India.

Hybrids like Maruti Grand Vitara (second best selling compact SUV) have emerged as popular options. Other brands such as Mahindra, Hyundai, JSW MG Motor and Skoda Auto Volkswagen are also planning to launch hybrid models. The existing engine options will be carried forward for the next-gen Seltos. It includes the 115 PS, 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol generating 160 PS and the 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 PS output.

