New Kia Seltos Hybrid Spotted In Europe – Global Debut Soon

Based on spy shots, it is evident that 2026 Kia Seltos hybrid borrows its styling from the brand’s latest-gen ICE and electric SUVs

Next-gen Kia Seltos has been spotted across multiple locations including South Korea, India and Europe. Latest photos are from Europe, where the next-gen Seltos is expected to be launched with hybrid tech and e-AWD. Current-gen Seltos is not available in Europe, as Kia has other models there such as Stonic and Niro. Let’s check out the details of 2026 Kia Seltos hybrid spotted in Europe.

2026 Kia Seltos hybrid – Styling and features

While heavily camouflaged, one can notice the all-new LED headlights and LED DRLs. The lighting setup integrates vertical and horizontal light bars for a distinctive and dynamic profile. This change is in line with Kia’s strategy to borrow styling elements from its newer SUVs such as the EV5, Telluride and Sportage. We recently saw a similar treatment for the 2026 Kia Stonic.

2026 Kia Seltos hybrid gets a new grille, which appears to have honeycomb elements. Side profile reveals that the SUV has a boxier design and new alloy wheels. It is possible that the 2026 Kia Seltos hybrid may increase in length and have a longer wheelbase. This will enhance its road presence and may also increase interior space.

At the rear, new Kia Seltos is expected to get sharper tail lamps and refreshed tailgate and bumper. In Europe, 2026 Kia Seltos hybrid will be positioned between the Stonic and the Niro. Stonic is 4,140 mm long, whereas Niro is 4,420 mm in length. This creates space for the Seltos hybrid, expected to be around 4,315-4,385 mm long.

Rival to Duster hybrid 4×4

In Europe, Kia Seltos hybrid could challenge the new Duster, especially the hybrid variant with 4×4 capability. This variant of the new Duster offers a driving range of more than 1,000 km and it can also function in pure electric mode for limited time periods. Duster hybrid variant has a rear electric motor that unlocks 4×4 capability.

A similar setup is expected with the 2026 Kia Seltos hybrid. The hybrid setup for Seltos in Europe could comprise a 1.6-litre GDi petrol engine and a 32-kW electric motor. While not official, this powertrain could deliver a combined output of around 141 hp and 265 Nm of torque. For India, the hybrid Seltos could use a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is expected to be offered in FWD format. An e-AWD is unlikely for India due to cost constraints.

2026 Kia Seltos hybrid – Expected launch timeline

2026 Kia Seltos is expected to be unveiled later this year. In India, the next-gen Seltos is expected to be launched later this year or early 2026. However, the hybrid version is unlikely to be available in India in 2026. Kia could launch it here at a later date, probably around 2027-28. When available, Kia Seltos hybrid will take on rivals such as Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

