New Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition Launched In The USA

Prior to this Kia also updated the 2021 Seltos and Sonet lineup in India with some new features and a new brand logo

Just a few days after reports of a new Nightfall Edition of Seltos surfaced in the media, Kia Motors has officially launched the special edition model of the compact SUV in the USA. Prices for this model have been pegged at USD 27,865 (approx. INR 20.3 lakh) which include USD 1,175 (approx. INR 85,200) overhead cost of handling, destination and dealer charges.

Kia has also released official images of the Nightfall Edition which confirm subtle variations on its exterior styling over the standard model. This new model will sit just below the top-spec SX AWD trim and replaces the S AWD trim in the US lineup of Seltos. It commands a $900 premium over the Seltos EX which is priced at USD 26,965.

Nightfall Edition- Exterior Highlights & Features

On the exterior, the Nightfall Edition of Seltos adopts a dark theme with a blacked-out radiator grille, black side sills, black roof rails and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels.

In terms of features, this variant includes additional safety tech in the form of automatic emergency braking, forward collision avoidance assists with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, rear blind-spot collision avoidance assist and more. These features were previously not available in the entry-level LX trim but now have been made standard across the entire range in 2021 Seltos.

Other features on offer

Other standard features included in the equipment of the updated Seltos lineup consist of an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, power windows. The Nightfall Edition also comes with all-black interiors complementing the exterior. A 10.25-inch infotainment display with UVO connectivity tech is standard from S FWD trim onwards. The updated Seltos lineup also flaunts the new Kia logo on the front grille and tailgate.

2021 Seltos- Powertrain Specs

2021 Seltos in USA gets the same powertrain options- a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol mill. The former returns an output of 146 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.

The latter pumps out 175 bhp and 264 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. After S AWD trim being taken off shelves, the Nightfall Edition has become the most affordable variant to get the combo of 1.6-litre petrol and DCT gearbox.

In India, Seltos receives three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard across the range with the options of a 6-speed automatic, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT and a newly added 6-speed iMT gearbox.