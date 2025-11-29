New Kia Seltos Spied Emission Testing Before 10 Dec India Debut

While all-new Kia Seltos will make its India debut on December 10th, launch in India is likely in early 2026

Kia is readying the second-gen Seltos, which is expected to get comprehensive updates across exteriors and interiors. Test mules have been frequently spotted, both in India and abroad. Latest spy shots are from Korea, revealing a test mule undergoing emission testing ahead of the India debut scheduled for 10 Dec.

New Seltos spied emission testing

The latest spy shots from South Korea show a new Kia Seltos test mule undergoing emission testing. One can see a large pipe connected to the exhaust and other emission testing paraphernalia installed inside the boot. Similar to India, South Korea also has strict emission standards including real-time driving emission testing.

Design and features

In line with industry trends and evolving consumer needs, it is expected that Kia Seltos will be more spacious than the current model. New Seltos is likely to be longer and wider, as compared to the current Seltos. The current Seltos is 4,365 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,645 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. With the new Seltos, users can expect roomier interiors with increased legroom and shoulder room.

In terms of its design, the new Seltos appears to have a boxier and more upright profile. A refreshed look and feel will be part of the package, featuring changes to the lighting elements and bumpers at both ends. A new set of alloy wheels is also likely with the all-new Seltos. Some new colour options could be introduced as well. Other features such as roof rails and ORVMs appear similar to the current model.

Equipment upgrades could include a 30-inch Trinity display, something similar to that of the new Kia Syros. This unit has dual 12.3-inch screens, larger than the dual 10.25-inch screens seen with the current Seltos and then a 5-inch touchscreen for climate control. Other possibilities for new Seltos include an updated connectivity suite with multiple new features. Safety could be enhanced with new additions to the Level 2 ADAS package.

New Seltos – Performance

In international markets, new Seltos will offer a new hybrid powertrain option. In India, the current powertrain options will be retained. Only change expected is a new 7-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine. This new transmission will replace the current 6AT option. However, this is yet to be confirmed officially.

New Seltos will rival the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and upcoming new-gen Renault Duster.