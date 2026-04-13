New Kia Seltos Top Seller In Segment In Korea – Gets Vibro Sound Seat Feature

In India, Kia Seltos was launched in January this year. It is currently offered with petrol and diesel engine options only, with no hybrid on sale yet. A hybrid version is expected to arrive sometime next year. In South Korea, Kia’s home market, the New Seltos has just become the best-selling compact SUV. Yes, Seltos falls in the compact SUV category in markets like South Korea, America, South Korea, Europe, etc. In India, it is categorized as mid-size SUV.

New Kia Seltos Vibro Sound Seat

Kia’s new Vibro Sound Seat system goes beyond a regular audio setup by converting sound frequencies into physical vibrations. The system analyses media audio in real time and translates it into vibrations through actuators embedded within the seats, creating a more immersive 4D-like experience.

There are four vibrators positioned in the lower backrest and seat cushion for both driver and passenger. These deliver vibrations in sync with music or media playback, with users able to choose from five different intensity levels based on preference. The setup aims to add a tactile layer to in-cabin entertainment, especially enhancing bass-heavy audio and overall sound immersion.

Korea Sales – Younger Buyers, Higher Trims

Sales of the new Seltos in South Korea stood at 4,983 units last month. Kia has also shared insights into buyer trends for the second-gen Seltos, marketed as ‘The All New Seltos’ in Korea. Customers in their 20s and 30s now account for 30.5% of buyers, up from 27.8% seen with the previous model. The gender split is also more balanced at 51:49.

For reference, overall car registrations in Seoul show just 18.1% buyers from this age group, with a heavily skewed 73:27 male-to-female ratio. This indicates Seltos is attracting a younger and more diverse set of customers. Buyers are also opting for higher variants. The top-spec Signature trim contributed 45.5% of deliveries last month, while the X-Line trim accounted for 21.9%. This points to a shift where buyers are focusing more on features, design and overall package rather than just price.

Hybrid Share And HPC Tech

Hybrid variants now make up 38.6% of Seltos sales in Korea, showing growing demand for electrified options in the segment. Supporting this is Kia’s Hybrid Layered Predictive Control (HPC) system. It uses navigation and radar data to anticipate upcoming driving conditions and adjusts battery usage accordingly. This helps improve real-world fuel efficiency, especially in mixed driving conditions.

India Spec Seltos – What’s Different

Features like Vibro Sound Seat and HPC are not offered in India-spec Seltos at the moment. These could be introduced at a later stage, most likely with the hybrid variant. Seltos continues to be a strong seller in India, consistently clocking over 10,000 units in monthly sales since launch. It has also secured top scores in crash testing under Bharat NCAP, making it the safest ICE car currently on sale in the country.