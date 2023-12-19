HomeCar NewsNew Kia Sonet Official K-codes To Get Priority Delivery

New Kia Sonet Official K-codes To Get Priority Delivery

Satya Singh
Sonet K-codes can be used for online pre-booking on 20th December, 12 AM to 11:59 PM

High waiting period has usually been an unavoidable pain for car buyers. But Kia has come up with an innovative idea that will allow early birds to get the Sonet facelift delivered on priority. It will be possible by using K-codes at the time of pre-booking Sonet facelift online.

Sonet facelift K-codes for our readers

Kia has provided us with some K-codes that we are sharing with our readers. The K-codes are given below. Please note that these K-codes can only be used on 20th December, from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

NoNew Sonet K-Codes
1K-1E2NIFA
2K-1E3CAKC
3K-1E3EINS
4K-1E3FZXJ
5K-1E3H4ML
6K-1E3PGQO
7K-1E4AXVC
8K-1E4ERQI
9K-1E4SUIV
10K-1EA3GA1
11K-1EA4NBU
12K-1EAT1QP
13K-1EAV4NC
14K-1EAYKUG
15K-1EBCAW3
16K-1EBPA1B
17K-1EBT2PF
18K-1EBWDEF
19K-1EBXYJQ
20K-1EC2KSD
21K-1ECABRV
22K-1ECDTJM
23K-1ECJR1T
24K-1ECKCWN
25K-1ECSUKK
26K-1ECZCT3
27K-1ECZIEE
28K-1ED1QCW
29K-1ED3S4R
30K-1EDFMAO
31K-1EDIPOP
32K-1EDJ2JX
33K-1EDJVLH
34K-1EDLK4J
35K-1EDTQX3
36K-1EE2AGB
37K-1EE33TX
38K-1EE4K4P
39K-1EEA2A3
40K-1EESACA
41K-1EETNQO
42K-1EEUVG4
43K-1EF2URT
44K-1EF2XSN
45K-1EF34PT
46K-1EF3LKM
47K-1EFGMSI
48K-1EFJZZX
49K-1EFK4NT
50K-1EFNENG
51K-1EFO1D3

Since many of our readers could be using these K-codes, it will work only for a few lucky ones. It will be better to start at 12 AM on 20th December to increase the chances of the K-code getting accepted by the pre-booking system. Considering the expected huge demand for Sonet facelift, these codes could be used up within minutes.

Other ways to get the K-code

In case the above codes are used-up, you can get in touch with any of your family or friends who own a Kia car. They can generate the K-code and share it with you. Kia users can generate the K-code from Kia website or via the MyKia App. The code can be generated from 14th December to 20th December. The K-code can be used only once. So, make sure you do not share it with others.

Get priority delivery with Kia K-code

In most cases when a new product, next-gen version or facelift is launched, there’s usually a heavy rush of bookings. Depending on the model, the waiting period can stretch into several months. While patience is a virtue, not everyone has such qualities. Thankfully, Kia K-codes make it possible to get the delivery on priority.

When Sonet was first launched in 2020, the SUV had received an overwhelming response. In just two months, Sonet had received more than 50,000 bookings. It resulted in a waiting period of up to 4.5 months. The situation could be something similar with the Sonet facelift. Although Kia has not specified how much of a difference the K-codes will make, users can expect their deliveries to be prioritized in comparison to people who pre-book Sonet facelift without the K-code.

Even if K-codes can shorten the waiting period by at least a couple of months, it can be a huge advantage for buyers. Long waiting periods can be chaotic, as the automotive space is fast evolving. For example, there could be new product launches or the buyer may start thinking about upgrade options. Such factors may lead to booking cancellation, forcing the user to start all over again. Kia K-codes will help users to cut the queue and get their delivery as fast as possible.

