New Kia Sonet Official K-codes To Get Priority Delivery

Sonet K-codes can be used for online pre-booking on 20th December, 12 AM to 11:59 PM

High waiting period has usually been an unavoidable pain for car buyers. But Kia has come up with an innovative idea that will allow early birds to get the Sonet facelift delivered on priority. It will be possible by using K-codes at the time of pre-booking Sonet facelift online.

Sonet facelift K-codes for our readers

Kia has provided us with some K-codes that we are sharing with our readers. The K-codes are given below. Please note that these K-codes can only be used on 20th December, from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

No New Sonet K-Codes 1 K-1E2NIFA 2 K-1E3CAKC 3 K-1E3EINS 4 K-1E3FZXJ 5 K-1E3H4ML 6 K-1E3PGQO 7 K-1E4AXVC 8 K-1E4ERQI 9 K-1E4SUIV 10 K-1EA3GA1 11 K-1EA4NBU 12 K-1EAT1QP 13 K-1EAV4NC 14 K-1EAYKUG 15 K-1EBCAW3 16 K-1EBPA1B 17 K-1EBT2PF 18 K-1EBWDEF 19 K-1EBXYJQ 20 K-1EC2KSD 21 K-1ECABRV 22 K-1ECDTJM 23 K-1ECJR1T 24 K-1ECKCWN 25 K-1ECSUKK 26 K-1ECZCT3 27 K-1ECZIEE 28 K-1ED1QCW 29 K-1ED3S4R 30 K-1EDFMAO 31 K-1EDIPOP 32 K-1EDJ2JX 33 K-1EDJVLH 34 K-1EDLK4J 35 K-1EDTQX3 36 K-1EE2AGB 37 K-1EE33TX 38 K-1EE4K4P 39 K-1EEA2A3 40 K-1EESACA 41 K-1EETNQO 42 K-1EEUVG4 43 K-1EF2URT 44 K-1EF2XSN 45 K-1EF34PT 46 K-1EF3LKM 47 K-1EFGMSI 48 K-1EFJZZX 49 K-1EFK4NT 50 K-1EFNENG 51 K-1EFO1D3

Since many of our readers could be using these K-codes, it will work only for a few lucky ones. It will be better to start at 12 AM on 20th December to increase the chances of the K-code getting accepted by the pre-booking system. Considering the expected huge demand for Sonet facelift, these codes could be used up within minutes.

Other ways to get the K-code

In case the above codes are used-up, you can get in touch with any of your family or friends who own a Kia car. They can generate the K-code and share it with you. Kia users can generate the K-code from Kia website or via the MyKia App. The code can be generated from 14th December to 20th December. The K-code can be used only once. So, make sure you do not share it with others.

Get priority delivery with Kia K-code

In most cases when a new product, next-gen version or facelift is launched, there’s usually a heavy rush of bookings. Depending on the model, the waiting period can stretch into several months. While patience is a virtue, not everyone has such qualities. Thankfully, Kia K-codes make it possible to get the delivery on priority.

When Sonet was first launched in 2020, the SUV had received an overwhelming response. In just two months, Sonet had received more than 50,000 bookings. It resulted in a waiting period of up to 4.5 months. The situation could be something similar with the Sonet facelift. Although Kia has not specified how much of a difference the K-codes will make, users can expect their deliveries to be prioritized in comparison to people who pre-book Sonet facelift without the K-code.

Even if K-codes can shorten the waiting period by at least a couple of months, it can be a huge advantage for buyers. Long waiting periods can be chaotic, as the automotive space is fast evolving. For example, there could be new product launches or the buyer may start thinking about upgrade options. Such factors may lead to booking cancellation, forcing the user to start all over again. Kia K-codes will help users to cut the queue and get their delivery as fast as possible.