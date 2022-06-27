New Kia Sonet X Line Launch Soon – To Be Offered With Top Variants

Kia launched the X Line Edition of Seltos when it completed two years in the Indian car market – Same is planned for Sonet

Kia has enjoyed a stupendous run at the Indian car market ever since it set foot on India soil with Seltos in August 2019. Seeing the raging success of Seltos, Kia decided to introduce a special edition model of the mid-size SUV called Seltos X Line.

The X Line variant is a more rugged iteration of Seltos with cosmetic enhancements accentuating its SUV appeal. Sources tell us that Kia is looking to launch a similar X Line variant of Sonet soon. We expect Sonet X Line to receive the exact same visual treatment as its larger sibling.

Kia Sonet X Line – Expected Cosmetic Updates

The most prominent highlight will be a dark exterior theme with a Graphite Black colour scheme which is exclusive to the X Line range. In addition, this shade will be offered with matte finish. Most components of its exterior will be blacked-out barring the chrome applique along the sideboards. Front grille is also likely to see some minor changes with matte inserts.

Piano black treatment is likely to be provided on the outline of the front grille as well as fog lamp housings. Further, sun orange inserts could be added to fog lamp housings, front and rear skid plates, alloy wheels and side body claddings. The Korean carmaker could also increase the size of the alloy wheels to 18-inch crystal-cut units with Matte Graphite treatment.

Its tailgate is likely to sport a dark chrome bar connecting the two tail-lights along with an X Line emblem to distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup. Similar piano black finishes will be seen on tailgate garnish, rear skid plate, dual exhaust tailpipe and shark fin antenna.

The dark exterior theme of Sonet X Line is likely to be carried forward inside the cabin as well. Highlights of the interior will be a dark leatherette upholstery with a honeycomb pattern and contrast Grey stitching on seats. List of features in Sonet X Line is likely to remain similar to the top-spec GT trim of the regular Sonet.

Expected Features & Powertrain Specs

In other words, Sonet X Line will be loaded with creature comforts like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car tech, wireless phone charging, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, air purifier and more. Safety features on offer will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC), and vehicle stability management.

Kia Sonet X Line is likely to be offered in two variants- a diesel automatic and the other a turbo petrol DCT. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that pumps out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque when paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The petrol variant is powered by a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill that dishes out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This unit is exclusively paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Expect it to be priced around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).