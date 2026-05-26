New Kia Sorento Bodyshell Spied On Truck In India

Kia India has upped its product offensive in the Indian market. Starting with the launch of 2nd Gen Kia Seltos, the company is expected to soon launch Syros EV, Seltos Hybrid and the Sorento SUV. When launched, Sorento SUV is likely to be positioned as the brand’s flagship ICE SUV, above Seltos.

Testing of Sorento has started quite a while back and this suggests Kia India is aiming for local production of some sort. Recently, the body shell of upcoming Kia Sorento has been spied on top of a flatbed truck, spotted by Twitter user Aditya, suggesting that it might take the CKD route over full local production. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Sorento Bodyshell Spied

Currently, Kia’s ICE SUV lineup tops out with Seltos and the company seems to be working on a new ICE flagship SUV. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of other premium monocoque SUVs like VW Tayron R Line, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the likes. Price-wise, it will take on ladder frame SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor.

Test mule sightings of Kia Sorento have been increasing and recently, we can see Sorento bodyshell being transported on a flatbed truck. This hints at a possibility of it being a CKD model brought into India as knocked down kits and assembled here. We can see doors tied to the pillars so that they don’t open during transportation.

This structure has tailgate, doors, bonnet and other elements spot welded to the exoskeleton. Which is usually done at earlier stages in the production. This structure is still in BIW stage (Body In White). This sort of gives away the side profile of upcoming Kia Sorento, which looks like it is almost identical to global model.

What to expect?

Dimensionally, Kia Sorento is up to 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, up to 1,700 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,815 mm long. Wheel size goes till 20 inches and ground clearance goes till 208 mm. Inside, it will have three rows of seating along with a premium cabin with lots of features and equipment.

Features like dual 12.3-inch screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sliding and reclining 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Kia Connect telematics, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS suite, all LED lighting, Bose premium audio system, wireless charging pads, Type-C chargers, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat with lumbar and thigh adjustment, powered tailgate and more.

Powertrain-wise, Kia Sorento for India, is expected to come with a PHEV setup (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) mated with a 1.6L Petrol engine. This setup boasts combined output of 261 bhp and the 13.8 kWh battery pack ensures around 55 km of pure electric range. More details about India-spec Kia Sorento will be revealed later and it is expected to launch by 2026 end or in 2027.

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