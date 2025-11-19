New Kia Sorento Hybrid 7 Seater SUV Spied In India – Launch in 2026 (Kodiaq, Fortuner Rival)

The upcoming 2026 Kia Sorento has been spied testing in India for the very first time, strongly indicating that the premium three-row SUV is being readied for a launch in 2026. The heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted inside a parking facility, revealing important details such as large alloy wheels, its upright silhouette and even a rotary-style gear selector inside the cabin. This SUV will sit above the Seltos and Carens in the brand’s India portfolio, hinting at Kia’s plan to enter the premium family-SUV segment next year.

Kia Sorento Hybrid India Launch

Despite the camouflage, the Sorento’s shape clearly shows. Already on sale in many countries, new Sorento features a boxy stance, vertical lighting elements hidden under covers, and a wide rear profile that confirms its proper three-row proportions. One of the biggest visual takeaways from the spy shots is the presence of 235/55 R19 tyres—meaning the India-spec model will get large 19-inch alloy wheels. A leaked interior image also reveals a rotary dial gear selector. This is offered with the hybrid version of Sorento in the international market – confirming that the variant spied is a hybrid.

The squared-off wheel arches, tall bonnet, and flat tailgate hint at a strong road presence, while the covered sections suggest signature elements like T-shaped LED DRLs, connected tail lamps, and a bold Tiger Nose grille similar to the US-spec facelift. Multiple sensor cutouts on the bumper further indicate the possibility of ADAS Level 2 features for India. Overall, the Sorento brings a modern yet rugged design that places it above typical mid-size SUVs, preparing it to compete with more premium 7-seater offerings when it launches in 2026.

Inside, the Kia Sorento is expected to offer a premium, feature-rich cabin similar to the global model, and the spy shots give the first major hint — a rotary gear selector, a clear sign of its upmarket positioning. Internationally, the Sorento features a panoramic curved panel integrating dual 12.3-inch displays, and India is likely to get a similar setup along with Kia’s latest ccNC infotainment system, over-the-air updates, and connected-car tech.

The three-row SUV is also expected to carry forward premium touches such as soft-touch materials, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a high-end Bose sound system on higher trims. ADAS features like smart cruise control, lane keeping assist, and enhanced forward collision avoidance are also likely to be offered. Combined with spacious seating and multiple USB ports across all rows, the Sorento’s cabin is set to deliver a modern, comfortable, and tech-loaded experience when it arrives in India.

Kia’s first Hybrid car in India

Internationally, the Sorento is sold with a wide range of powertrains, including a 2.5-litre petrol engine (191 hp), a more powerful 2.5-litre turbo-petrol (281 hp), and hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups using a 1.6-litre turbo engine. For India, Kia is expected to prioritise strong-hybrid variants, given the rapid shift toward hybrid SUVs in our market. A petrol-only option may also be offered, but a diesel version appears unlikely.

When launched, the new Kia Sorento will be positioned as a premium offering and is expected to rival the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster. Prices are likely to fall in the Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) range depending on variant and powertrain. With testing already underway, the Sorento should make its India launch towards the end of 2026. This marks another important step in Kia’s expanding India strategy as the brand prepares for multiple launches after the new-gen Seltos global unveil next month.

Source