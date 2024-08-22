New Kia SUV Spied – Dual Tone Steering, Voice Commands, ADAS, Sunroof

In Kia’s India portfolio, upcoming Clavis SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos

In the subcompact SUV space, brands like Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors have multiple products on offer. It helps boost sales, as customers have more options to choose from. Kia seems to be following the same strategy, as evident with the test mules of Clavis SUV.

Kia Clavis – What to expect?

In the sub-4-meter SUV space, Kia already offers the Sonet. It is a popular option, with market share of close to 10%. Kia Clavis will have a distinctive profile in comparison to Sonet. It will also get some exclusive features to ensure that it caters to a different segment of users and does not cannibalise Sonet sales.

A similar approach is already active with other siblings such as Punch/Nexon, Venue/Exter and Brezza/Fronx. In most parts, each of these have their own distinct fan following and customer base. Providing more options in the sub-4-meter category has made it easier for customers to switch from hatchbacks to SUVs.

In comparison to Sonet that has an attractive curvy profile, upcoming Kia Clavis comes across as a lot muscular and rugged. The boxy silhouette is more pronounced with the design approach used for Clavis. Folks who are looking for a powerful road presence may prefer the Clavis SUV. Some of the key highlights include a prominent studded grille, vertically stacked lighting setup with DRLs and sculpted bonnet.

Side profile is distinguishable with polygonal wheel arches, thick body cladding, door side trims, conventional door handles and functional roof rails. A unique design for the rear-view mirrors and alloy wheels further enhances overall look and feel. At the rear, Clavis has a shark fin antenna and vertically stacked tail lamps and reflectors.

Kia Clavis – Key features

With Sonet playing solo, it is not able to match the sales number of rival combo offerings. For example, Punch and Nexon command a collective market share of more than 30%. To ensure Clavis can emerge as a preferred option, Kia will be equipping the SUV with a comprehensive range of features. Clavis will be the second sub-4-meter SUV after XUV3XO to get a panoramic sunroof.

Other key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens, leatherette upholstery, dual tone steering wheel, voice commands, front and rear ventilated seats and rear AC vents. Test mules have been spotted with a radar module at front, indicating radar-based ADAS features. As of now, only Mahindra XUV3XO has radar + camera-based Level 2 ADAS kit in the sub-4-meter category. Clavis will be the second SUV to get this advanced safety feature.

Kia Clavis – Engine options

Clavis is expected to borrow the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine from Sonet. The petrol unit churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It has transmission options of 6iMT and 7DCT. The diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Users can choose from transmission options of 6MT, 6iMT and 6AT. Kia could also introduce an EV version of Clavis at a later date.

