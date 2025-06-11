New Kia Syros Spied Testing – Is It X Line Or Electric Version?

Kia Syros is the company’s second sub 4m SUV in India, which is a rather interesting strategy. We also saw this strategy with premium MPV segment where we now have two offerings from Kia – Carens and Carens Clavis. Now, Kia seems to be carving more versions of Syros as a new spy shot has emerged with full fabric camouflage and TN registration plates.

The exact purpose of this particular test mule is not known as it could be a lot of things. There are talks about a potential Syros EV, which will be Kia’s most affordable electric offering in India. Also, there’s Syros X Line, which is under development. This particular spy video is credited to automotive enthusiast Samarth Yadav. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Syros Spied Testing

Syros is Kia’s premium sub 4m SUV positioned above Sonet in the portfolio. It is based on a heavily modified and fortified K1 platform from Hyundai-Kia. Syros has garnered an exceptional 5 Star crash safety rating, awarded by Bharat NCAP. However, sales figures haven’t been very kind to Syros.

In April 2025, Kia Syros was India’s 10th best-selling sub 4m SUV with 4,000 units sold and a staggering 20.24% MoM decline in sales. Kia may be developing a new version of Syros to boost sales and the same could be seen testing with the recent test mule that seems to be donning a ‘No Photography’ sticker at the side.

There are multiple possibilities for Kia to boost sales with Syros. Rumours suggest Kia is working on a Syros EV, which will be launched some time around early 2026. With Syros EV, Kia India will be able to tackle the highly lucrative electric vehicle segment where Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV and MG Windsor EV have been operating.

Another possibility is that this particular test mule is an X Line variant that is also in development. It will feature exclusive darker shades with matte finishes and get multiple exterior and interior highlights to establish visual distinction. We can even see some X Line specific features too.

Is it X Line or EV?

Looking at this particular test mule, it is hard to conclude what it could be. For starters, it has an exhaust at the back suggesting it is an ICE vehicle. We have seen fake exhausts on electric test mules before and this might be one. However, we can’t rule away the possibility of a Syros 1.2 Kappa engine to strike more attractive base prices.

X Line versions are usually finished in a unique Matte shade and sometimes get dedicated alloy wheel designs. That is not the case with this particular test mule. It dons the same Intense Red colour since launch without any notable visual highlights. More details are likely to unravel soon.