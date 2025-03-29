New Kinetic E-Luna Design Patented – Is That A Removable Battery?

The electric 2W segment in India is currently booming. Both commercial and private electric vehicles are seeing a surge in popularity and acceptance. With goals to ride this wave, we have Kinetic Green, which has just patented a new design for its upcoming E-Luna. This has an unconventional Luna design and could be packing removable batteries.

New Kinetic E-Luna Design Patented

In February 2024, Kinetic Green launched the iconic Luna in an electric avatar. Called E-Luna, it was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 69,990 (Ex-sh) with a similar design language as the original ICE-powered Luna of the yesteryear, which used to be very popular back in its prime time.

Currently, there are multiple variants of E-Luna offered by Kinetic Green. These include X2, X3, X3 Go, X3 Plus, X3 Pro and X3 Prime. All of these variants are step-through electric scooters with a flat floorboard for practicality. Kinetic Electric did reveal that E-Luna was Battery-Swap ready, but this removable battery was placed under the rider’s seat.

Now, a new design patent from Kinetic Green has been leaked showing what could be a re-positioned removable battery pack mounted on its floorboard. This is an interesting approach as this new element seen in this design patent is a quadrilateral with a triangular approach. Considering that Kinetic is now “Kinetic Green”, it is less likely to be an ICE vehicle.

It might be a storage box of some sort, designed for specific B2B commercial applications, or it may be a removable battery pack that offers an extra range on top of what E-Luna packs in its spine. Re-positioning the removable battery on the spine could create a deep and sizeable storage under rider’s seat which would also be concealed form weather.

What to expect?

Removable battery or not, this new element patented with Kinetic Green E-Luna is surely interesting to look at. Other elements like 16-inch wheels, 170 mm ground clearance, RSU telescopic front forks, twin-shock absorbers at the rear, drum brakes on both ends, round headlight inside a square housing and others are carried over.

Powertrains-wise, it might feature a 2 KWh fixed battery promising 110 km on a single charge along with a removable battery extending the range close to 200 km. The fixed battery takes 4 hours for a full charge and new Kinetic E-Luna might retain the same 50 km/h top speed. A launch time frame is not revealed yet, but it could happen soon.