New Kinetic Electric Scooter Patented – iQube, Chetak, Ola, Rizta Rival

Kinetic is a known staple 2W brand operating in India for a very long time. The brand witnessed a downfall and is making a major comeback in electric scooter domain. The Kinetic Group controls Kinetic Engineering Ltd that further controls Kinetic Green and Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. The former already sells electric 2W in the form of E-Zulu, Zing and E Luna.

The latter, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd, is rather interesting because it is a culmination of Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) and Kinetic Communications. This new vertical is tasked with developing integrated solutions for electric, controllers and batteries, but the company has just patented a new electric scooter as well. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kinetic Electric Scooter Patented

Kinetic Watts and Volts has just patented a new electric scooter in India which might lock horns with the current crop of family electric scooters like Hero Vida, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 range of family-style scooters. One could even say Kinetic is also tapping into the nostalgia card that Bajaj Chetak currently has, with retro design.

Design inspiration seems to be from the Kinetic Honda ZX, which was a successful scooter in India. We can see a similar overall silhouette, while bringing the design to modern times. The front fender in particular, reminds us of Kinetic Honda ZX and so does the front apron, which looks sleek and slender. There’s a Kinetic logo on this apron that looks neat.

Headlight is of rectangular shape situated on the handlebar flanked by what looks like turn indicators shaped similar to Kinetic logo. Above the headlight unit, there is a faux flyscreen like on Kinetic Honda that even gets KINETIC lettering. ORVMs are squarish in shape and floorboard looks quite spacious and accommodating.

The way side body panels are executed, reminds us of Kinetic Honda ZX with minimal design. Grab rail is a chunky single-piece unit and there’s no rear spare wheel here, unlike the original Kinetic Honda ZX. Alloy wheels look like they have a three-spoke design and there seems to be front disc brake as well, which is not clearly visible from the angle in this design patent.

What to expect?

Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd inaugurated a new manufacturing facility last month in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra designed to make electric vehicles and its components. The company is likely to target mainstream electric scooter segment in India which is currently booming. There’s a good probability that this new upcoming scooter will be sold under Kinetic Green vertical, rather than spawning another 2W brand with Kinetic name.

