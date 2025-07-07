New Kinetic Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Nostalgia Meets Modern Tech

Kinetic, a household name for Indian two-wheeler enthusiasts, is making a determined comeback in the electric scooter space. After patent images of a new Kinetic electric scooter surfaced last month, Rushlane has now captured fresh spy shots of the same prototype testing in Pune under heavy camouflage. This marks a significant move for Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd, the EV division of the Kinetic Group.

Retro-Inspired Styling Hints at Kinetic Honda ZX Revival

The upcoming electric scooter draws inspiration from the classic Kinetic Honda ZX, with a squared-off headlamp, minimalist side panels, and a sleek front apron reminiscent of the retro scooter. The new design updates include a faux flyscreen with KINETIC lettering, rectangular LED reflector headlights, and turn indicators shaped similar to the historic Kinetic logo.

From these latest spy shots, several features stand out:

– A hub-mounted motor, consistent with a simple EV drivetrain

– Dual telescopic front suspension for better ride comfort

– Dual rear shock absorbers

– A box-section swingarm, suggesting a robust chassis

– Triple-spoke alloy wheels for a modern stance

– Front disc brake visible through the camouflage, promising stronger braking

– Single-piece rear grab rail for practicality

– Retro front fender that throws back to the original Kinetic Honda styling

– A faux windshield on the handlebar for a distinct styling element

Other visual cues include a large, flat floorboard, and chunky bodywork that may house a decently sized battery pack. Overall proportions look similar to family-oriented scooters like the Hero Vida, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the Ola S1 range — exactly the segment Kinetic seems to be targeting.

Modern Tech Underneath

Adding to the anticipation, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd inaugurated a new EV manufacturing facility recently in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. This plant will likely produce this upcoming model, with the possibility of launching it under the Kinetic Green vertical.

Kinetic is clearly looking to tap into nostalgia, while modernising the package to attract new buyers. Expect features like Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrumentation, and smart app integration when the production version is revealed.

More technical details, including battery capacity, range, and pricing, are still under wraps, but a launch in the next few months looks promising. Stay tuned for more updates as Kinetic gears up to electrify the legacy it built decades ago.