New Komaki Electric Scooter DT3000, LY – Launch Price Rs 88k

Komaki DT 3000 and Komaki LY launch expands product portfolio to 8 high speed electric two-wheelers

The EV market is an exciting place where two-wheelers are concerned. The marketplace is continually growing where products and customers are concerned. The shift to EVs sees e2W sales in robust form.

This has widened the playing field to ensure a range of new age manufacturers enter the space. This, and the fact that no stone is being left unturned when it comes to launching new vehicles.

Komaki has launched DT 3000 and LY. The addition expands Komaki’s product portfolio further, being the manufacturer’s third and fourth product introduction in the EV market this year. This is possible on the back of aggressive R&D activity, production capacity, and prompt response to evolving market demand.

New Komaki Electric Scooters

Komaki DT 3000 gets power from a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor. The patented advanced lithium battery 62V52AH is in use. Komaki opines this is a prime example of EV innovation, which is far ahead of market expectations. Top speed is pegged at 80 km/hr. DT 3000 ride range is stated as 180-220 km on a single charge. The high-speed scooter is available in 4 colours – metal grey, translucent blue, jet black and bright red. Ex-sh price is listed at Rs 1,22,500 onward.

Komaki LY features an anti-skid function. The company says this portends an EV segment benchmark. Its biggest scooter in the economy segment upholds the need for a safe and balanced ride on the road. Powered by lithium ferro phosphate, the high speed e2W goes 80-90 kms on a single charge. Komaki LY is available in garnet red, jet black and metal grey. Ex-sh price is listed at Rs 88k onward.

In order of progress, Komaki DT 3000 and LY are the company’s seventh and eighth products in the high speed e2W segment. Being feature rich, these two-wheelers are modern and cater to riding requirements. Feature additions include Self-diagnosis instrument, disc brake, mobile charging point, noise-free functioning, reverse assist, remote lock, telescopic shocker, cruise control, and Bluetooth speakers. At the start of 2022, Komaki introduced the Ranger electric cruiser with big grosser wheels, and Venice, a classic scooter.

Long service life

“After receiving overwhelming response from the Indian customers, showing trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions, we are inspired to be back with two new EVs, to shine the Indian road again. This time the riders will take pride in riding two unmatched vehicles in the segment – DT 3000 with its unique battery and LY with anti-skid functions.”

“Our new-age electric vehicles are widely acknowledged in the market for their high quality, high performance, excellent strength, sporty looks, low maintenance, and long service life. Besides, with a dozen of cutting-edge features and affordable pricing, Komaki offers excellent value for money to the customers,” said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.