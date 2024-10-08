New KTM 250 Adventure Spied Before Launch – Details Revealed

The same 249 cc DOHC 4V single-cylinder engine with 30 bhp and 25 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox will power new KTM 250 Adventure

Expanding its lineup, KTM has been working on development of a multitude of products. The company is set to unveil 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R at 2024 EICMA show. However, there are new developments in KTM’s 250 platform, which have been revealed through the latest spy shots.

We’re talking about the new KTM 250 Adventure spied ahead of launch, which sheds light on expected changes over current model. With a multitude of changes, upcoming 250 Adventure will rival the likes of Yezdi Adventure, Kawasaki KLX 230 S and to some extent, upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 with Karizma engine.

New KTM 250 Adventure

Currently, KTM offers its Adventure lineup with 250 and 390 platforms. Both 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure are offered with the older design that debuted a long time ago. There have been multiple test mules of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure which features a brand new design language.

This upcoming vehicle is a lot more edgier than current model. The recently spotted 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets similar design too, but underpinned by the same engine as current 250 Duke. As seen in these spy shots, KTM has carried over its edgy design language we saw with upcoming 390 Adventure.

However, there are a few elements that will easily differentiate 390 Adventure from 250 Adventure. For starters, 250 Adventure lacks LED DRLs, something which 390 Adventure gets. Other than that, 250 Adventure lacks the colour TFT screen that we have seen with new generation 390 Duke launched in India.

This is slightly interesting because smaller and less expensive 200 Duke gets the same TFT screen as 390 Duke, but 250 Adventure is deprived of it. In its place, we get a less-flashy unit, which can be navigated via controls on the left switchgear. Other than these changes, new KTM 250 Adventure seems to be packing slightly skinnier tyres than the 2025 390 Adventure.

ORVM stalks on 250 Adventure look similar to the ones seen on Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar models. Wheels are of wire-spoke design and looks like they are 19-inchers at the front and 18-inchers at the rear. We hope these are tubeless types. This is the first time KTM is offering wire-spoke wheels on 250 Adventure.

Engine specs, Features

We expect 250 Adventure to retain the same 249 cc DOHC 4V single-cylinder engine as current model. Around 30 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque is expected out of this engine. A 6-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch will be offered. More details will be revealed in the future.

