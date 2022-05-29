New KTM 390 ADV Variant Spied – Upcoming RE Himalayan 450 Rival?

It is also possible that one of the models could be a new bike from KTM-owned Spanish motorcycle company GasGas

In the Adv segment, KTM already offers the R variants with its higher capacity 1290 Super Adventure and 890 Adventure. These are equipped with additional features that make them suitable for hardcore off-roading. As 390 Adventure is popular here, there’s a possibility it could receive the R/Rally variant.

A number of prominent changes can be seen on the test mules. Most of these are aimed at improving the bike’s off-roading capabilities. For example, there’s the raised front mudguard and knobby tyres at front and rear. The bikes have wire-spoke wheels, as compared to alloy wheels used with standard 390 Adventure. Images are credited to BMH-Images, Bernhard M. Hoehne.

KTM 390 Adventure R/Rally features

Another key change is a compact underbelly exhaust, as compared to the upswept exhaust used on the standard model. One of the test mules utilizes a half fairing and is equipped with a tall, flat visor. It has also been equipped with a large bash plate. The test mules can be seen with a vertically stacked dual-LED headlamp setup that seems quite radical from a design perspective. It is likely to offer more focused illumination, thereby improving safety in dark conditions.

Some features are common to both bikes such as the new boomerang-shaped swingarm. In comparison, standard 390 Adventure utilizes a flat swingarm. TFT instrument console looks largely the same as used with the standard model. However, the placement of the console seems higher on the test mules. Riding ergonomics appear to be the same as that of the existing 390 Adventure.

On both test mules, the tail section is currently missing much of its outer skin. Even the fairing appears to be a temporary unit that will be revised along the development process. These factors indicate that 390 Adventure R/Rally variant could still be several months from launch.

KTM 390 Adventure R/Rally engine

Engine is likely to be the same as current 390 Adventure. The bike is powered by a 373 cc, liquid cooled motor that generates 44 hp of max power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is possible that the engine on R/Rally variant may be tweaked to suit the bike’s off-roading character.

Suspension system is also expected to be updated, allowing for longer travel. Some adjustments could be made to the braking apparatus as well. In its present form, 390 Adventure has WP APEX USD front forks and WP APEX rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at front and 230 mm disc at rear. The bike has dual-channel Bosch ABS with cornering function and offroad mode.

As adventure biking is gaining popularity here, it is possible that KTM could introduce 390 Adventure R/Rally variant in India. One of the key rivals will be upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. There could be competition from Honda as well in the form of a new middleweight adventure bike. Evidence to that comes from recently trademarked ‘NX’ and ‘NX500’ names in Europe.