New KTM 390 Adventure India Debut At IBW 2024 – Teased

The same 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine debuted with 390 Duke will power the new KTM 390 Adventure soon launching in India

KTM has had the most activity in recent times. For starters, the company relaunched some of its big bike portfolio in India after a very long time. At the EICMA 2024 show, KTM showcased a bunch of technology and innovations. But for Indian market, the biggest talking point has to be 390 Adventure.

This single-cylinder high-performance ADV tourer is one of KTM’s most celebrated models in India. The new generation model was unveiled at EICMA and is set for an official India debut at IBW 2024, held in Goa between December 6th and 7th. KTM India has teased the same on their social media handles. Let’s take a look.

390 Adventure India Debut

Ever since its launch, KTM 390 Adventure has been a staple name in the motorcycling fraternity. It offered a comfortable touring experience, light off-roading, rough-roading and high-speed cruising abilities. Features like the TFT instrument cluster with connectivity also helped the proposition.

With the new generation of 390 Adventure, KTM is stepping up its game and is offering a lot more in terms of functionalities and capabilities. For starters, New 390 Adventure will be offered in multiple variants – 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure R. The latter being the more exciting one of these two.

Even though design, chassis and body panels are similar, 390 Adventure X is positioned below 390 Adventure R. X gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, apt for touring. At 200 mm, suspension has less travel and is non-adjustable. It even misses out on cornering ABS and the instrumentation is LCD unit.

In comparison, 390 Adventure R emerges as the more hardcore one as it packs a lot of off-road-worthy hardware. For starters, it gets fully adjustable suspension with 230 mm of travel, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, higher ground clearance, a TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, dual-sport tyres and more.

390 Adventure R also gets advanced rider aids like cornering ABS and MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control), among others. However, R has a seat height of 885 mm, which is substantially higher than X’s seat height of 825 mm.

The same powertrain as 390 Duke

The sharp and edgy bodywork, projector LED headlights, tall windscreen, knuckle guards, front beak, semi-fairing and fuel tank design are among the many attributes shared between both variants of New KTM 390 Adventure. They will also share the same 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that kicks out around 45 bhp and 40 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It has to be seen whether KTM India is keen on introducing 390 Enduro and 390 SMC at IBW 2024.