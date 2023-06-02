New KTM 390 Duke production starts – Gets bigger 399cc engine?

The new engine on 2023 KTM 390 Duke will probably displace 399cc as opposed to 373cc in outgoing model – 45+ bhp and 40+ Nm torque is possible

Prospect of a new KTM 390 Duke is an exciting one. For there are a lot of updates coming with it. From a revised engine to new design, this 2023 update for KTM’s highest selling motorcycle is an important one. The updates on this will define other motorcycles like RC 390 and 390 Adventure as well.

Launch seems to be nearing as there are more spy shots of production-spec models. The recent spy shot shows an uncamouflaged new KTM 390 Duke from the front at what appears to be Bajaj manufacturing plant in Pune. We can see a bunch of Pulsar motorcycles in the background.

New KTM 390 Duke spied again

The last sighting of this motorcycle was abroad and on road and it didn’t feature camouflage too. Given the frequent sightings, we would wager that launch might be nearing. KTM is yet to disclose whether the new 390 Duke will debut in India or abroad.

Regardless, we like what we see. KTM has stuck to its edgy design language but executed it differently with its latest iteration. There are multiple inspirations from the bigger 1290 Super Duke R. Even the new 390 Duke’s colour is a direct inspiration from Super Duke R. Headlights follow a similar theme as the outgoing model, but executed differently.

LED DRL signature is now not continuous as in the outgoing model and is an overall smaller unit. There is a new TFT display as well. KTM has placed it higher for easy visibility. Fuel tank is slightly different and gets pronounced tank shrouds. These lend a lot of character and aggression to the motorcycle. Frame and new 5-spoke alloys are finished in bright Orange, typical KTM.

That said, both alloys and trellis frame are brand new along with rear subframe, split design seats and rear tail lights. There is a ‘T’ shape in the tail light LED signature that reminds me of TVS Ronin’s headlight LED signature. Disc rotors are now bolted directly on alloys and calipers are radially mounted too as before.

Has displacement gone up to 399cc?

The main change could be in its engine. A new engine architecture is evident from spy shots. Speculations suggest a larger 399cc displacement along with 45+ bhp of power and 40+ Nm of torque. For context, outgoing 390 Duke displaces 373cc and generates 42.9 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque.

Bump in features is likely too. We expect additions like traction control and cornering ABS, both of which are already present with RC 390 and 390 Adventure. Asking for wheelie control would be pushing it a little. That said, features like Quickshifter+ (bi-directional clutchless shifts), ride-by-wire, Bluetooth connectivity, will be on offer like on the outgoing model.