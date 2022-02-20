New KTM 390 Enduro Adventure Motorcycle Spied Testing

21-inch front wheel, off-road tyres, new swing-arm mean business

KTM’s 390 Duke platform has been a cash cow since its birth and the two wheeler giant is not done milking it yet. In its second generation, the modular platform spawned an adventure tourer in addition to also underpinning Husqvarna products. Recent spy shots from Europe strongly indicate that the Austrian brand is working on a hard-core 390 off roader.

KTM 390 Enduro – What’s new?

Likely to be called KTM 390 Enduro, the new derivative appears to be in the early stages of development as evident by the maturity level of the prototype. The bodywork and equipment are tentative but they give a fairly decent idea on where KTM is going with this model. Having given shape to street fighter, supersports and adventure versions, a hard-core off-roader would nicely round off things.

A close look reveals that the KTM 390 Enduro retains the trademark trellis frame. The rear sub-frame too has a familiar air to it but a new swing arm, 21-inch front spoke wheel, off-road tyres and sturdy belly highlight the motorcycle’s serious off-road intent.

The shield for the inverted front forks further adds to the Enduro character. Both front and rear wheels are retarded by a disc each (mostly likely supported by switchable dual-channel ABS) We expect the prototype to evolve significantly as it inches closer to production ready state.

The signature Duke LED headlamp will be a part of the final design but with a sorted out mounting and fairing panels. The TFT colour instrument console is also likely to be on board.

To be made in India?

Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant has been the home base of KTM’s compact and medium displacement family of products including the 390 series. We don’t see why this winning approach would change as far the new model is concerned.

While Europe and USA are expected to be the primary markets for the KTM 390 Enduro, we think it could be an interesting proposition for India as well. We don’t have a purpose-built hard-core off-roader in the medium displacement category at the moment and a well-priced offering carrying the KTM badge would evoke a lot of excitement among the Indian enthusiasts.

KTM 390 Enduro Launch When?

As we mentioned, the KTM 390 Enduro still has a long way to go before it can hit the road. However, given that it is a derivative of a well-established platform, we expect the turnaround time to be relatively shorter. We reckon it will be ready by late 2023 or early 2024.

Given the kind of beefing up required to endure serious off-roading, the upcoming model is likely to be the most expensive member of the 390 family. And, KTM may not just stop with one displacement option! A 250 could also be on the cards but let’s not speculate too much too early.

