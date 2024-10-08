New KTM 390 Enduro Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

The new KTM 390 Enduro is set to debut at 2024 EICMA show alongside other motorcycles based on company’s 390, 990 and 1390 platforms

It is raining ADVs in India, especially in the mainstream segment. We are awaiting Kawasaki KLX 230 S, Hero Xpulse 210, Xpulse 440, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Raid among others. From the house of KTM, there are two incoming ADVs, based on its top-tier 390 platform. The new spy shots show upcoming KTM 390 Enduro in production spec avatar. Let’s take a look.

New KTM 390 Enduro Spied Testing

The term ADV encompasses a broader range of motorcycles within it. From within KTM’s lineup, we only had the Adventure model, based on 390 and 250 platforms, which is more of an upright long-distance tourer, rather than a true-blue off-roader.

So, KTM identified this and has formulated a more off-road-worthy vehicle based on the 390 platform. That is where the 390 Enduro comes into action, featuring fewer body panels without a fairing to break when it falls while off-roading, which is a common occurrence, even for seasoned off-road enthusiasts.

We can see a small headlight, followed by a large beak, which protects the components above while landing from a jump. Even though we said fewer body panels, 390 Enduro has muscular and angular tank shrouds for a macho appeal. Fuel tank shape is quite unique with a bulging top and bike’s keyhole is on the fuel tank as well.

There are frame sliders installed, which look like standard fitment. They protect the motorcycle when it falls. These spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Narinder Tandon. Notable elements seen on these spy shots are many. 390 Enduro features the same main frame as new 390 Duke, while the rear subframe is new and accommodates a relatively flat seat.

What to expect?

There is an extended tail section that houses bike’s rear registration plates and LED winkers. Components include 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres, USD telescopic front forks from WP that we hope are adjustable for compression and rebound, a rear mono-shock setup, single disc setup at both ends with dual-channel ABS, among others.

Where features are concerned, 390 Enduro will get switchable ABS on rear wheel, a 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with music control and Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, and a host of controls on left switchgear to control it, all LED lighting, a USB charging port and adjustable brake and clutch levers, among others.

Powertrains-wise, we can expect the same 398.63cc, DOHC 4V, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine generating around 46 hp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, a slip and assist clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter. The company is set to debut the new KTM 390 Enduro at 2024 EICMA show, alongside other motorcycles.