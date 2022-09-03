New KTM Duke 125, Duke 200 Colours Arrive At Dealer – Walkaround

While KTM 390 Duke gets two new colour options, 125, 200 and 250 Dukes get one new colour option each

In line with its strategy to refresh its portfolio, KTM has introduced new colour options for entire Duke range. 390 Duke gets two new colour options, Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. 250 Duke gets Ebony Black whereas 200 Duke will now come with a Dark Silver Metallic shade. Entry-level 125 Duke gets Ceramic White colour.

Combo of KTM’s signature orange shade, highlighted against grey/black/white colours continues to be the primary theme. Various combinations of these colours have been used in the past and KTM seems to get it right every time. 2022 colour updates will ensure a more premium, sharper look and feel for KTM Duke motorcycles.

KTM 125, 200, 250 Duke new colours

Smallest Duke 125 gets the most vibrant Ceramic White colour theme, a combo of orange, white, blue and black. Orange shade is primarily used on the wheels, whereas white covers the top section such as headlight cowl, tank shrouds and rear sub-frame. Duke lettering on the tank shrouds is done in orange, blue and white.

KTM 200 Duke’s Dark Silver Metallic has glossy metallic shade on front mudguard and tank shrouds. Remaining surfaces largely have either black or orange shade. A small hint of blue can be seen on ‘Duke’ lettering on tank shrouds. This colourway looks a bit chaotic, but can work for folks who have a taste for things metallic. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of KTM Duke new colours in the video below by Biker Prakash Choudhary.

New colour Ebony Black for KTM 250 Duke is essentially a simple combo of orange and black. However, things are a bit different here in comparison to Dark Galvano, as orange shade has been used on headlamp cowl, front mudguard and rear sub-frame. Most significant differentiator is ‘250’ decal in big font size on tank shrouds.

KTM 390 Duke new colours

True to its name, Dark Galvano colour ensures an electrifying profile for 390 Duke. It’s a simple combo of orange and black, and yet it seems just perfect for the bike. Most of the surfaces have the black shade, which creates a suitable background for the lively orange coloured frame. Orange shade has been used only on the central frame and not on the subframe that comes in black. Rear monoshock in white also stands out against the blacked-out theme.

Second colour option of Liquid Metal has a similar profile, but orange is more liberally used for this colourway. In addition to the frame, orange shade has been added to the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, wheels and rear tail section.

Another highlight is varying shades of grey on the tank shrouds. While Dark Galvano ensures a dominating presence, Liquid Metal colour theme has more friendly vibes. Apart from the new colours, there are no other changes to KTM Duke bikes. Also, pricing is the same as earlier.