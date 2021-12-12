New KTM RC 125 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

KTM’s updated RC range features several improvements across styling, comfort, and ride dynamics

Following their global debut, new KTM RC 125 and RC 200 were recently launched in India. Bookings are now officially open. While RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh, it’s bigger sibling RC 200 retails at Rs 2.09 lakh. These are special introductory prices.

New 2022 RC 125, RC 200 design and features

New RC 125 and RC 200 utilize MotoGP inspired styling. There are similarities to KTM RC16 racer, in terms of styling, ergonomics and colour options. There are two colour options for both bikes. The white and orange combo is largely the same for both bikes. The black and orange colour theme is different for the bikes with black shade more pronounced on RC 125. In comparison, RC 200 has greater proportion of orange in this theme.

Other features such as the windscreen, headlamp, LED DRLs with integrated turn signals and rear view mirrors are the same on both bikes. One key difference is that RC 125 uses halogen headlight whereas RC 200 gets an all-new LED unit.

Fuel tank is now larger, which can store 13.7 litres of fuel. Both bikes get a new two-piece front fender, which is better at protecting the engine and radiator. It also ensures effective cooling for the radiator and brakes. It was the RC 200 which arrived first at dealerships. Now the KTM RC 125 has arrived at dealer showroom. Here is a first look walkaround of the new RC 125, credit to Throttle98.

With the updated RC range, users can expect better ergonomics. The clip-on-handlebars are now 15mm higher in comparison to the outgoing model. The handlebars are customizable and can be lowered by 10mm. This is targeted at folks who prefer a sportier riding stance. Ride comfort has been further enhanced with the use of thicker seat foam and premium seat cover material. Both bikes get a new LCD instrument console that displays a range of information including gear indicator.

New RC 125, RC 200 engine and specs

Engines are the same as earlier, but they have been tweaked to deliver improved ride dynamics. The updated engine makes use of ultra-hard carbon-coated cam levers and four valves double-overhead cams. The bikes also get a larger airbox. With these changes, torque has been increased and the engine has better cooling. It ensures faster acceleration and agile performance across tracks and city streets.

New RC 125 engine can deliver 20 hp of max power and 12 Nm of peak torque. RC 200 makes 25.5 hp / 19.5 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed transmission. Frame has been updated, utilizing a combination of trellis frame and bolt-on sub-frame. The new frame is 1.5 kg lighter and ensures improved stability and response. Suspension system comprises WP Apex big piston USD forks at front and a new WP Apex rear shock absorber.

Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc. The bikes have Bybre callipers and Bosch dual-channel Supermoto ABS. Improved braking should provide more confidence to users when negotiating traffic, slippery conditions and during cornering at fast speeds. KTM India is now getting ready to launch the updated RC 390 launch.