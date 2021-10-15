New KTM RC 200 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

New chassis, performance upgrades and enhanced safety equipment are a part of the updates seen on the new gen KTM RC 200

Earlier this week, KTM India launched the new gen RC125 and RC200. These are priced from Rs 1.82 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh respectively. In comparison, the older gen RC 125 was priced at Rs 1.8 lakh and the RC 200 was priced at Rs 2.08 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. In the next few days, KTM India is expected to launch the new gen RC 390. Bookings are already open at dealer showrooms.

New KTM RC 200 – First Look Walkaround

RC 200 boasts of new LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and integrated indicators. It also sports a new two piece front fender providing protection to both radiator and engine, foldable mirrors for a broader visual range, improved aerodynamics, clip on handlebars and two dual tone colour options of Black with Orange highlight and White with Orange highlight.

KTM RC 200 receives a new LCD instrument console that is also seen on the KTM 250 Adventure. This console sports a blue backlit as against the orange backlit digital console seen on the earlier model.

2021 KTM RC 200 gets a new ultra lightweight framework reducing kerb weight by 1.5 kgs over its earlier counterpart. The trellis frame and bolt on sub-frame allows for higher speed stability and increased rider confidence. New KTM RC 200 has started to arrive at dealer showrooms, as can be seen in the first look walkaround video shared by Rolling Peace.

New KTM RC 200 – Engine Specs

Just like the new gen RC 125, the new RC 200 also uses the same engine from before. It is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine. It has been tweaked to deliver better performance, acceleration and cooling.

The engine is capable of 25.8 hp power and 19.5 Nm torque. It gets carbon coated cam levers for lower friction but added power. The piston is cooled using a nozzle that sprays on the head relating to longer life and smoother acceleration. KTM has also added a 40 percent bigger airbox to the new gen RC 200 that offers a crisper throttle response.

The bike now sports a 320mm disc brake in the front and 230mm disc brake at the rear. Overall weight has been reduced due to a lighter chassis which is now 1.5 kgs lighter and 5 spoke alloy wheels that are 3.4 kgs lighter.

However, despite lighter weight, the wheels are capable of quicker turn in track environment and better durability under street ride conditions. Weight reduction is also seen in the case of new brakes are also of lower in weight by 960 gms. The 2021 KTM RC 200 now weighs 151 kgs (dry). Deliveries of the new KTM RC range are to commence soon.