New KTM RC 200 MotoGP Edition Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

KTM 390 range is currently the Austrian brand’s highest-selling motorcycles when domestic and exports are combined

Austrian brand KTM is one of the most sought-after premium performance motorcycles in India. It has a ton of products under its portfolio offering a range of motorcycles under RC, Duke and Adventure lineup. RC lineup is fully-faired lineup, Duke is a street fighter and Adventure is as the name suggests, an adventure lineup.

All these forms and variations are powered by varied platforms. We have 125, 200, 250 and to top it all off, 390 series. RC range of motorcycles by KTM claim to offer a feel of super-sport bike category. RC lineup is populated by RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390. These machines offer sharp styling and impressive riding dynamics.

KTM recently updated its Duke lineup with new colourways at the same asking price. But folks that didn’t get their hearts racing with that report, may want to buckle up for this one. KTM has launched a new Moto GP Edition. This will get RC16-inspired KTM Racing livery and is expected to attract a lot of eyeballs.

KTM MotoGP Edition RC 200 & RC 390

KTM RC16 is a litre-class Grand Prix racing motorcycle developed to race in MotoGP. It is an 86-degree V4 that displaces 1,000cc. Due to its racing spec, it weighs in at 160kg wet. It gets Red Bull livery on its side body along with a KTM livery. KTM MotoGP Edition for RC 200 and RC 390 don’t get Red Bull livery pattern as previously speculated. Take a look at the walkaround video below, credited to Biker Prakash Choudhary.

Just like the new colourways Duke series got at no additional cost, MotoGP Edition will also be sold at the same price as RC 200 and RC 390 have been selling currently. This MotoGP Edition is sure to generate a lot of footfall into KTM’s dealerships and most of them are likely to translate into sales as well.

Specs & Pricing

Visually, both KTM MotoGP Edition RC 200 and RC 390 are identical to the highest possible degree. In terms of chassis, hardware and components, both bikes are identical. Both get the same “KTM Ready To Race” livery at the exact same spot too.

One would be hard pressed to find the difference between a 200 and a 390 MotoGP Edition. Where they differ is in engine department. KTM RC 200 gets a 199.5cc engine with 25.4 bhp of power and 19.5 Nm of torque.

KTM RC 390, however, is powered by a 373.27cc engine that is currently KTM India’s creme de la creme. It makes 42.9 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque. For reference, RC 390 is priced from Rs. 3.16 lakh and RC 200 is priced from Rs. 2.14 lakh (both prices ex-sh).