New KTM RC 200, RC 390 Unofficial Bookings Start – Launch By Aug 2021

Both supersport faired motorcycles are expected to make their debut together around July or August later this year

There has been great excitement built around the arrival of new generation KTM models. Recently, an image of what appeared to be a full production version of RC 390 went trending on the internet. Earlier pre-production prototypes of RC 200 were also caught on camera conducting test trials.

Select dealerships of the Austrian bikemaker in India, have unofficially started accepting bookings for the upcoming new-gen models of RC 200 and RC 390. Dealers are charging a booking amount in between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, while some dealers quoting amounts as high as Rs 10,000.

The bookings have been made against the current-gen RC range of models and can be transferred once the new generation models arrive. The booking could also be cancelled and the token amount will be refunded in case the bikes are not up to the customer’s expectations. The launch date of both entry-level supersport bikes are expected to take place around July or August this year.

RC 390- Updated Design

The new RC 390 will be visibly a lot bigger than its 200cc sibling. The design gets a radical update over the outgoing model which frankly has left enthusiasts polarised. Some of the notable updates include a completely redesigned front end with a new single-piece LED headlight, redesigned fairing, new body graphics, a larger fuel tank and a redesigned tail section. Revisions are also noticed in the frame, handlebar, frame and alloy wheels.

The front fairing appears wider and more aerodynamic in design and it also supports the new boomerang-styled LED turn indicators. Another key update is inclusion of air vents on the side panels which will ensure optimized airflow and in turn enhance its aerodynamic qualities.

The motorcycle will be underpinned by a new rear subframe that will offer more comfortable rides for taller riders. The most impressive addition to RC 390 is the new TF display for the instrument console. In addition, the sportbike also gets improved brakes and a quick-shifter.

RC 200- Updated Design

On the other hand, the new RC 200 will also receive a completely overhauled styling which is in line with the new RC 390. However, unlike its bigger sibling, RC 200 will most likely receive an underbelly exhaust instead of the side-slung unit seen in the new-gen RC 390. It will continue to employ the current model’s LCD instrument console and will feature new body graphics and decals.

Specs on both models

Moving to specs, both motorcycles are likely to be powered by the same BS6 units in the current models. RC 200 will be powered by the same 199.5cc liquid-cooled mill that pushes out 25 hp and 19.2 Nm of torque. RC 390 will be powered by a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out 44 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. While RC 200 is expected to be priced between Rs 2.10 to Rs 2.15 lakh mark and the bigger superbike would be priced in between Rs 2.65 lakh to Rs. 2.80 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).