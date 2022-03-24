New KTM RC 390 Gets Homologated – Engine Specs Detailed

New KTM RC 390 is bolder, lighter and more agile that ever, ensuring a definitive advantage on race tracks and city streets

After launching 2022 versions of RC 125 and RC 200, KTM is getting ready to launch updated version of its flagship RC 390 in India. KTM has focused not just on improving the bike’s styling, but has also introduced a range of functional updates. Users can expect better overall experience and a stronger connect with the machine.

KTM RC 390 2022 styling and features

With styling bits borrowed from KTM RC16, the new RC 390 seems better poised than its predecessor. While there may be varying viewpoints, the bike’s design doesn’t appear to be lacking in any way. Visual updates for new RC 390 include all-new LED headlight with integrated DRLs and turn signals, new sharper mirrors, two-piece front fender, completely redesigned bodywork and sculpted fuel tank.

Several of these updates are functionally relevant as well. For example, the new LED headlight provides better illumination with a wider beam. Rear view mirrors are foldable units, which can come handy when negotiating through busy traffic or parking in tight spots. These also ensure improved aerodynamics. The bike’s updated bodywork also has better aerodynamics, resulting in a higher top speed.

New front fender not only looks sportier, but also provides better protection for the engine and radiator. It is designed in a way that air is channelled to the brakes and radiator for cooling. Fuel tank is a larger 13.7 litre unit, which ensures fewer stops at fuel stations. Ahead of launch, the new KTM RC 390 has been homologated in India.

Improvements extend to ergonomics and ride comfort, wherein the bike gets 15 mm taller handlebar. This will ensure a more upright, comfortable riding stance. For folks who prefer an aggressive riding stance, there is provision to lower the handlebar by up to 10 mm. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new KTM RC 390 below, credit to K2K MotoVlogs.

Seat design and thickness of foam has also been improved, ensuring better comfort for both rider and pillion. Seating layout has been updated in a way to offer maximum contact with the bike. This ensures better control and handling at high speeds.

2022 KTM RC 390 engine and specs

Although engine is the same 373cc unit as earlier, it has been tweaked to deliver smoother, focused power delivery and improved torque numbers. It makes 43 PS of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The powertrain has features such as better cooling with improved airflow, slipper clutch and quickshifter. Throaty note of the exhaust further enhances overall ride experience.

In terms of hardware, a key update is a new frame that is ultra-lightweight. It ensures higher stability and also helps achieve faster lap times. Suspension system and braking apparatus has also been updated for new RC 390. The bike comes with features such as traction control, cornering ABS and TFT display and switchgear. Bluetooth-based connectivity features are available via KTM My Ride app.