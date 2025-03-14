New KTM Supersport Bike Spied Without Camouflage – Is This RC 160?

KTM seems to be working on a 160cc platform to position below its 200cc lineup, which might replace its 125cc lineup (125 Duke and RC 125). Speculations suggest the launch of both RC 160 and 160 Duke. A new KTM RC motorcycle has been spied in India, sparking speculations of it being the new KTM RC 160. Let’s take a closer look.

New KTM RC 160 Spied?

Team Orange is poised to make major revisions in its Indian portfolio. We’re talking about the phase-out plan of its 125cc lineup (125 Duke and RC 125) and replacing them with more potent motorcycles to directly rival Yamaha’s R15 and MT-15. Bajaj has not officially confirmed these speculations in any capacity.

However, a recent spy shot shows a KTM RC motorcycle in launch-ready form without any camouflage. It even has graphics and other paraphernalia like a vehicle already launched or about to launch. It features a new colourway with White at the front and Black at the rear and Orange wheels, which KTM currently does not offer with RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390.

The source of this spy shot mentioned that they witnessed a “RC 160 sticker embossed” on its fairing. If it is to be believed, this is an interesting development where we can see KTM directly taking on Yamaha R15 and MT-15. This duo has been clocking 20K+ sales every month like clockwork and are priced at a premium.

What to expect?

A combination of price and sales potential seems to have attracted KTM India to carve out a new motorcycle below its 200cc portfolio. We can expect both Duke and RC versions of this new platform with premium components. We’re talking about USD front forks, rear mono-shock, premium braking with dual-channel ABS, fat tyres, a quickshifter and more.

Where pricing is concerned, we can expect it to cost around Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). For context, KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (Ex-sh) and RC 200 is priced at Rs 2.21 lakh (Ex-sh), while Yamaha R15 prices start from Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh). Bajaj or KTM India are yet to confirm these developments.

Where powertrains are concerned, speculations suggest a new 160cc DOHC 4V/cylinder single cylinder liquid cooled engine derived from KTM’s 20cc mill. This engine is expected to deliver a peak power of around 18 bhp and can be mated to a slipper clutch, a quickshifter and a 6-speed gearbox.

