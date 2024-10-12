New KTM Touchscreens Launched – 8 inch Vertical, 8.8 inch Horizontal

New TFT dashboards will initially be seen with KTM’s 2025 flagship bikes, before being introduced with smaller capacity models

One of KTM’s key USPs has been its advanced tech features. Enthusiasts were recently treated to future possibilities with the AMT gearbox being tested by KTM. And now, the Austrian brand has showcased new TFT touchscreens for its upcoming 2025 models.

KTM new TFT touchscreen dashboard

The new TFT dashboards are part of the new updates that aim to improve the HMI (Human-Machine Interface) of KTM bikes. Based on the specific model, there’s a V80 vertically oriented 8-inch TFT dashboard. The H88 is an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen, positioned horizontally. These screens come with inductive touchscreen functionality, which means they can be operated with or without gloves. Data display will now be clearer, as the new TFT screens have 1280 x 720 resolution.

Another key upgrade is the bonded screen technology that comes with anti-glare screen coatings. Moreover, the screen has anti-fingerprint and anti-reflex characteristics. Such updates ensure that the screen has a wider viewing angle. The colours on the screen will now be crispier as the new units support 256,000 colours. The earlier screens supported 65,000 colours. The significantly higher colour depth will also ensure enhanced detailing in varied lighting conditions.

While IP rating has not been specifically mentioned, KTM has stated that the screens can work seamlessly, irrespective of the weather. Another innovative approach is the availability of touchscreen shortcut buttons on the main screen. This eliminates the need for auxiliary switches. Virtual buttons on the dash allow riders to directly control functions such as fog lights, rider heated seat and heated grips.

Enhanced customization options

KTM’s new TFT dashboards now offer more customization options to riders. For example, users can access configurable split-screen functionality and choose from 5 distinct layout options. Based on their preferences, users can choose what they want to display on their core home screen. The options include map navigation telemetry, cruise control functions, music or favourites. Users can also choose a more generalized screen option that displays the basic information.

Revised and optimized switchgear

Further improving overall user experience, the revised switchgear now comes with a dedicated Ride Mode button. Other updates include new cruise control buttons, a new 5-way joystick and back button and new light and ignition switch. For AMT models, there’s a new A/M (automatic/manual) button. Moreover, there are new paddle buttons that can be customized in case of models that are not equipped with AMT. Backlit feature for the new buttons ensures that they can be easily located. The buttons are also positioned at the right place for easy accessibility.

Offline map navigation, eSIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

KTM’s new TFT dashboards now come integrated with offline map navigation. Users will be able to access real-time navigation without the need to pair their smartphones with the dashboard. Riders will benefit from active route guidance and route planning as well as preprogrammed Points of Interest and A-B routes. Connectivity has been enhanced with the upgraded CCU3.0 connectivity unit. It runs on Android Automotive operating system and has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Users will be able to access IoT connectivity with eSIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a GPS Antenna. The CCU3.0 also connects automatically with the user’s smartphone when the ignition is turned on. This allows easy access to smartphone features such as music or phone contacts list. While initial updates for the CCU3.0 will be done by KTM dealerships, OTA updates functionality will be provided in the future.