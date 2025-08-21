New KTM Twin-Cylinder Duke, Adventure Bikes Spied Testing – 490cc Incoming?

Based on earlier plans revealed by KTM, it is likely that these new twin-cylinder KTM bikes will fall in the 500–700cc category

To give enthusiasts more options, KTM appears to be working on new models. The middleweight segment holds strong potential and KTM seems to be actively focusing on it. Latest spy shots provide strong evidence, revealing all-new twin-cylinder KTM Duke and Adventure bikes. Let’s take a closer look at what KTM is planning.

KTM new twin-cylinder bikes – What to expect?

Looking at the spy shots, the test mules appear to be in the early- to mid-prototype testing stage. The engine looks production-spec, indicating that the platform is finalized and undergoing road validation. Bodywork is largely unfinished and makeshift panels are clearly evident. There are temporary components instead of production dashboards and switches, as commonly seen during the validation phase.

In the present format, it may take anywhere between 12-18 months for these bikes to reach showrooms. While the engine appears to be a smaller capacity twin-cylinder, the exact displacement is not known. Some of the equipment will make it to production stage such as the large windscreen and wire-spoke wheels of the Adventure bike. It also has a rear top box rack.

In comparison, the Duke has alloy wheels, a short tail section and split seats. While the Adventure bike has dual-purpose tyres, the Duke utilizes road-biased tyres. Wheels of the Adventure could be in the 21-18 or 19-17 combo. The Duke will likely have 17-inch wheels at both ends. Common features for both models include USD front forks, upswept exhaust and monoshock rear suspension.

Displacement possibilities

Both the Duke and the Adventure have a single disc at the front. This presents a strong possibility of a small-capacity twin-cylinder prototype. Over the years, KTM has been looking to bridge the gap between its 390 cc and 790 cc range. This segment represents a big opportunity and rivals like Honda and Aprilia already have dedicated products in this space. BMW, TVS and Norton will also be launching their respective 450cc twin-cylinder bikes.

It remains to be seen whether KTM will directly target the displacement preferences of its rivals or carve out a more niche space for its new twin-cylinder bikes. For this segment, KTM’s plans have changed multiple times. For example, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer had said in 2019 that the brand is working on an all-new 490cc range of motorcycles. However, this plan was later permanently axed due to high development costs and low commercial potential.

KTM then transitioned to the idea of developing an all-new 690cc range. These bikes were planned to be made in China by KTM’s partner CFMoto. But KTM changed its strategy again by rethinking a new twin-cylinder platform that would be manufactured in India. Bikes based on this platform are planned to target overseas markets such as Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Made-in-India strategy will work better for these markets in terms of pricing and logistics. Pierer had earlier also said that the first bike to be launched in this range will be a Duke. An Adventure and RC could be introduced at a later date.

