New Land Rover Freelander 8 Debuts – 5.1m Long, EV, Hybrid

While Freelander 8 will be initially available in China, it will be introduced across multiple global markets in a phased manner

Earlier this month, Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) unveiled the Concept 97 in Shanghai. It marked the revival of the Freelander nameplate, with the ’97’ referring to the launch year (1997) of the original Freelander. The concept has now been presented in its production form at the 2026 Auto China (Beijing Auto Show). It is planned to go on sale in China later this year. Let’s check out more details on these developments.

Freelander 8 – Key features

While the production version is better suited for practical applications, the core design philosophy seen with the concept has been retained to a large extent. Distinctive lighting elements and bumper-mounted square air vents are among the features that were seen with the concept as well. Front fascia has an upright appearance similar to the concept, though there are some variations in the finer detailing.

A LiDAR unit is mounted centrally on the roof, just above the windscreen. Side profile has features such as flared wheel arches, rectangular ORVMs, thick body cladding, dual-tone side skirts, roof rails and angled D-pillars. Alloy wheel design is largely the same as seen with the concept. The production version gets standard front-hinged rear doors, as compared to suicide doors seen with the concept.

At the rear, Freelander maintains a simple, clutter-free profile. Key highlights include sleek taillamps, dual-tone bumper, roof mounted spoiler in black finish and a raked windshield. Overall, the Freelander 8 has a boxy profile and appears built for functionality. A sculpted bonnet, strong shoulder line and the SUV’s 5.1-metre footprint further enhance its striking presence.

Interior, equipment

While interiors of the production version of Freelander 8 are yet to be revealed, one can expect similarities with the aesthetics and features seen with the concept. Freelander 8 is expected to get a full-width screen at the base of the windshield, similar to the concept model. A large centrally mounted infotainment system and zero-gravity seats at the front are also likely.

The SUV is built on Chery’s iMax platform, which utilizes an 800 volt architecture. This platform has collaborations from leading tech brands such as Huawei (for ADAS and LiDAR) and CATL (for battery technology). iMax is designed to accommodate multiple electrified powertrains such as BEV, ERE and PHEV. BEV versions will be capable of supporting DC fast charging of up to 350 kW. Other highlights include an air suspension and a rear electronic limited-slip differential.

Launch timeline

Freelander 8 is expected to be available in showrooms in China in the second half of CY2026. The SUV will also be launched in other markets globally, including left-hand and right-hand drive markets. The only major market it will be missing is the United States. Chery-JLR has also stated that the new Freelander nameplate will spawn six production models (all SUVs) over the next five years.