New Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra Launch Price Rs 3.8 Cr

After making its global debut a couple of months ago, the range-topping Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra, the company has just launched it in the Indian market as well. The launch price for this range-topping Range Rover variant for India is Rs 3.8 Cr (Ex-sh) and it comes equipped with a host of exclusive and cutting-edge attributes.

Range Rover SV Ultra

Commanding a price tag of Rs 3.8 Cr (Ex-sh), the new Range Rover SV Ultra is based on the SV trim with new materials and new in-cabin technology. From the outside, SV Ultra carries forward the majestic and stately road presence. Exclusive to SV Ultra is a Titan Silver paint finish, adding understated elegance.

This new Titan Silver colour is complimented by the Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome accents to add some contrast into the equation. There are some SV badges on the outside and Range Rover SV Ultra for India comes with 23-inch alloy wheels as standard while larger wheels can be opted by buyers during purchase.

These wheels also get Satin Platinum inserts which look nice. Speaking of nice, Range Rover SV Ultra variant gets the exclusive Orchid White and Cinder Grey interior theme. Interiors are decorated by Rattan Palm wood veneers and there ceramic finishes on dials and gear selector. Along with that, we get illuminated SV Ultra branded scuff plates.

Interior features like quad-zone climate control, 13.1-inch infotainment screen, 13.7-inch instrument cluster, 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens, heated steering wheel, powered sun blinds and front and rear electrically powered seats with memory. All seats get ventilation along with massage for the ultimate comfort.

SV Electrostatic Sound

Exclusive to SV Ultra we get ‘SV Electrostatic Sound’ comprising 21 lightweight and thin-film transducers strategically fitted into the seats, headrests and other parts of the cabin. They team up with ‘Body And Soul Seats’ and ‘Sensory Floor’ for a concert-like experience, as well as 6 wellness modes that adjust haptic vibrations for either Relaxation or Focus modes.

There is a sole engine under the bonnet of Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra, which is a BMW-sourced 4.4L V8 Petrol engine (P540) with up to 537 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and sophisticated AWD system. 0-100 km/h sprint will take 4.9 seconds and top speed is 261 km/h.

Statement by JLR India

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Range Rover SV Ultra represents the pinnacle of Range Rover luxury that combines the most exclusive design details with breakthrough innovation. The new SV Electrostatic Sound system ensures every harmonious note and crisp detail puts the occupant at the heart of every performance, reproducing music faithfully as the artist intended.

From the liquid-metal Titan Silver paint with fine aluminium flake and sustainably sourced Rattan Palm veneer in a natural open-pore finish to 23-inch wheels, every element is crafted to deliver an unmatched experience.

















