New Lexus ES Debuts – Pure EV, Hybrid Powertrains, 685 km Range

Lexus, the luxury counterpart of Toyota, has just unveiled its new ES executive sedan at the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. There is a major departure in its design language as it looks much sharper. For the first time, Lexus is offering ES in both Hybrid and pure electric powertrain options. Let’s take a closer look.

New Lexus ES Debuts

First thing anyone would notice on the new Lexus ES is its missing “spindle grill” which used to be a signature design element from Lexus. We can see that Toyota’s BZ3 sedan has had some influence on new ES’ design. Some might draw relevance to LF-ZC concept too. For the first time, Lexus is being offered in Hybrid and EV formats and both feature slightly unique fascia.

Lexus ES electric gets a closed-off grill, while the Hybrid model gets a small air intake. LED headlights are found lower in the bumper while the LED DRLs are on top, reminding us of Nike’s logo. Charging port is in the front left quarter panel and wheel sizes go till 21-inches. Door handles are motorised and there are striking cuts and creases that look rather nice.

Rear gets connected LED tail lights for the first time with LEXUS lettering. The cuts on rear bumper also flow into the boot, which is a nice touch. New Lexus ES has grown larger in dimensions, measuring 5,140 mm in length, 1,920 mm in length, 1,555 – 1,560 mm in height (Hybrid and Electric) and has a 2,950 mm long wheelbase.

Specs & Features

This is a 165 mm increase in length, 55 mm in width, up to 115 mm in height and 80 mm in wheelbase. This increase in dimensions reflects its effect on the inside which promises more space with a 1st Class experience for both front and rear occupants. Especially for the rear seat occupants where owners are likely to spend all their time.

New Lexus ES gets an all-new interior with dual tone theme Brown and Black theme. Dashboard is all new and is dominated by a 14-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen. There’s a 12.3-inch instrument cluster too. Mark Levinson music system, panoramic glass roof with electrochromic function, rear seats with ottoman, and improved noise reduction are some of the notable elements of new ES.

Hybrid model is offered in two versions – 300h and 350h. New Lexus ES 300h gets a 2.0L (197 bhp) and a 2.5L (201 bhp) naturally aspirated Petrol Hybrid powertrain options. 350h, on the other hand, gets only the larger 2.5L Hybrid engine option, but with a 247 bhp tune. Both versions are mated to an eCVT and an optional AWD system.

Battery capacity for new Lexus ES Electric is not known yet. It will be offered in 350e and 550e versions. 350e packs 224 bhp FWD config offering up to 685 km range and 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.9s, while 550e packs 343 bhp AWD config with up to 610 km range and 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9s. Both versions may get the same 77 kWh battery from Lexus RZ.