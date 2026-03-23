New Luxury Hybrid SUV Patented In India – 5.3m Length, 1,226 km Range

Hybrid vehicles are nothing new, but are gaining more prominence in the recent past. We’re talking about real plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and not the self-charging systems with a dinky little battery. JSW Motors and JSW MG Motor India are the two players that are planning to launch mainstream PHEVs in India soon.

Now, there is a new PHEV which has been patented in India. It is a large full-size luxury hybrid SUV with a total range of 1,226 km. It is called Adamas from a Chinese startup brand called Rox Motor, which has close ties with tech giants like Xiaomi. There’s no confirmation whether Rox 01 will launch in India under Rox Motor or some other brand. Either way, here’s a closer look.

Rox 01 patented in India

Currently, Rox Motor has two vehicles on offer. Called Rox 01 and Adamas, both seem to be the same base vehicle, but intended for different markets with slight variations in design. The one patented in India, has wheels and bumpers of Rox Adamas, but it has the same LiDAR bulb on top of its windshield which is only there with Rox 01. Also, the badges on the rear say 01.

Rox 01 is a full-size SUV measuring 5,298 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width, 1,856 mm in height and has a 3,010 mm long wheelbase. Minimum ground clearance is 272 mm and battery ground clearance is 324 mm. Max water wading depth is 770 mm. Wheel size is standard at 21-inches and the tyres are fat, at 275 section.

Where design is concerned, Rox 01 is a boxy SUV with textbook traditional SUV proportions. At the front, we can see a dominating fascia with conventional headlight positioning with integrated DRLs and a large grille. Roof line and window line are straight like a ruler. Door handles are conventional, tailgate is side hinged and there is a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

What does it get?

Boot capacity is 346L with all three rows up, 1,191L with third row folded and 2,175L with second and third row folded. The interior gets five colour options and two seating layout options – 2+2+2 or 2+3+2. With 2+2+2 config, buyers get lounge seats with retractable ottoman. These seats are 8-way power adjustable, heated, massaging and ventilated too.

Nappa leather upholstery, suede head liner, three-zone climate control, 15.7-inch 3K hi-res infotainment screen, 15.7-inch 3K hi-res rear entertainment screen, 12.3-inch TFT cluster, 14-speaker Arkamys sound system, soft-close doors, GCC-exclusive enhanced AC, advanced ADAS, crawl control, surround view camera, up to 8 airbags, electronic dampers with adjustable ride height and other features are notable.

Powering the Rox 01 is a plug-in hybrid system based on a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 56.01 kWh battery pack. Peak system output is 469 bhp and 740 Nm from a dual-motor full-time 4WD system. Fuel tank is 70L and pure electric range 235 km for a total claimed range of 1,226 km. Top speed is 190 km/h and 0-100 km/h comes up in 5.5 seconds.























