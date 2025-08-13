New Mahindra BE 6 Black Teaser Out – Is it the Bat Edition ?

A matte black shade can ensure a more powerful, brooding character for Mahindra BE 6 compact electric SUV

Mahindra will be revealing multiple new products in the coming days. It includes four concept SUVs, Vision T, Vision S, Vision SXT and Vision X, which will debut on 15th August. Mahindra’s latest teaser hints at another surprise item, which will be unveiled on 14th August. Let’s get more details on this emerging story.

Mahindra BE 6 Black Edition – What to expect?

Black / Dark editions of SUVs are quite popular, owing to their dominating street presence. Several carmakers offer such special editions including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor, Citroen, Honda, Nissan and Renault. Some recent examples include the Maruti Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition and Nissan Magnite KURO.

In Mahindra’s case, dark-themed offerings include the Scorpio N Carbon Edition and XUV700 Ebony Edition. These have a glossy exterior finish, which suits their respective body styles. BE 6 has a more athletic build and sporty profile, which can accommodate both glossy and matte shades. BE 6 already has glossy dark themed options such as Deep Forest and Stealth Black.

In terms of non-reflective matte options, Mahindra BE 6 has options of Desert Myst Satin and Everest White Satin. Among these, the Desert Myst Satin looks especially good and premium. However, a similar matte black shade has the potential to bring out the best in the SUV. That’s where the new Black Edition of BE 6 gains prominence.

To match the SUV’s superior performance and advanced tech features, the black edition could also go on sale as the BAT Edition. It will be a spectacle on the roads, especially at night, as shown in the teaser. Interiors are also expected to get an all-black or dark theme. Combined with contrasting ambient lighting shades such as red or blue, the interior spaces will truly come alive. A dark interior theme also aligns with the race-ready digital cockpit of BE 6.

Born in the shadows. Built for the spotlight. Arriving August 14th, 2025. Stay tuned.#MahindraElectricOriginSUVs #BE6 pic.twitter.com/c15Xco2bPI — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) August 12, 2025

Equipment list, performance

It remains to be seen if the BE 6 dark-themed version is largely a cosmetic upgrade or also offers some additional features. An AWD option seems desirable, but nothing is official as yet. Mahindra BE 6 already offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include Bi-LED projector headlamps, illuminated Mahindra logo at front and rear, sequential turn indicators and start up / goodbye animations.

BE 6 has dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and digital cluster, a fixed glass panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery and Dolby Atmos sound system. Other highlights include Vision X augmented reality HUD, full auto parking, 15-watt wireless charger with cooling, built-in Amazon Alexa and Chat GPT, 5G in-vehicle connectivity and advanced MAIA software architecture.

Mahindra BE 6 is offered with battery pack options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Power output is 170 kW and 210 kW, respectively. Torque output is 380 Nm for all variants. BE 6 is currently available in only RWD format. Certified range is 557 km with the smaller battery pack and 683 km with the larger unit.